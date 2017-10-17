By

The SEIU is using money stolen from its forced members, to file a lawsuit, to support illegal aliens being protected—the same illegal aliens that are taking the jobs of the SEIU members—and at a lower cost. Why do the workers allow the union to harm them and their families—and the community? ““Yet again, the Trump administration has overstepped the constitutional bounds of its authority,” said Dave Cortese, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “The county and its residents are harmed by stripping law-abiding young people of their ability to participate in the workforce and access critical safety net services.” The county’s partner on this venture, SEIU local 521, represents 10,000 public workers in the county. It says many of them are Dreamers.” What rights? Obama illegally gave amnesty to illegal aliens—he broke the law and the public is paying for it. Want to repeal the law? Go through the legislative process, not create illegal orders.

Santa Clara, Employee Union File Joint Suit Over DACA

California County News, 10/14/17

In a national first, Santa Clara County and its public employee union have filed suit against the Trump Administration over its decision to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals Program (DACA).

This is the first instance of a lawsuit filed jointly by an employer and a labor union on behalf of DACA recipients. It came nearly one month after a DACA suit filed by the City of San Jose.

“Yet again, the Trump administration has overstepped the constitutional bounds of its authority,” said Dave Cortese, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “The county and its residents are harmed by stripping law-abiding young people of their ability to participate in the workforce and access critical safety net services.”

“The county of Santa Clara is prepared to fight vigorously to defend the rights of its employees and residents,” he added.

The county’s partner on this venture, SIEU local 521, represents 10,000 public workers in the county. It says many of them are Dreamers.