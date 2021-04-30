Santa Clara schools reopened, but most students stayed home

By

Newsom is bragging he has re-opened the schools. Guess he forgot, he was the one, going against science that closed the schools. Now the media is repeating the canard that the schools are open. This is a story about the San Jose area—home to Silicon Valley, the brightest people on Earth. How are they handling the opening of schools? “Schools in Santa Clara County recently reopened after much anticipation, but most students opted to stay home. Reasons for choosing to continue remote learning ranged from concerns of catching COVID-19 to abbreviated days making transportation difficult for parents. Chris Funk, superintendent for East Side Union High School District and a San José Spotlight columnist, said all 22,500 students had the opportunity to come back to campus. Only about 2,500 actually did.” Just a little over 10% went back. So much for schools opening—the parents understand that there is little or no education going on. In fact, this past week, starting Monday, April 26, there was NO education going on in any government school in California. Instead, the students who had time to waste, instead of getting an education, took standardized tests, so the educrats can determine the damage they did to the students by closing the schools.. So far, California government schools have lost 160,000 students due to their abusive attitude. If schools are not totally open in August, five days a week, no masks, no silly social distancing, expect many more to admit the truth, California schools are not about education, they are about control.

South Bay schools reopened, but most students stayed home

by Lorraine Gabbert, San Jose Spotlight, 4/24/21

“We had four ZIP codes in Santa Clara County with the highest number of cases,” he said. “Our Latino communities were hit very hard. I think they’re hesitant to come back without vaccinations.”

About 80% of district teachers received vaccinations, Funk said, but the district couldn’t inform families which teachers got inoculated due to confidentiality.



“There is a sense that things are a a lot safer,” he said, “but for some families, if we couldn’t guarantee their teacher was vaccinated, that might have given them hesitancy to come back.”

East Side Union High School District formed cohorts—small groups focused on students struggling the most—for 90 minutes of in-person instruction up to three days a week. Funk said there’s only about six weeks of school left, so families might not want to disrupt their schedules. And there’s less incentive to change to in-person instruction for students doing well with distance learning.

“Maybe some who would’ve come back if it was all in-person said, ‘for a single cohort or two, it’s not really worth my time,’” Funk said. “I think it was a combination of issues.”

In an Alum Rock Union School District survey of families, about 1,800 of 8,500 students opted to return to the classroom.

“Considering Alum Rock has seen one of the highest contagion rates in the county for almost a year, I don’t think 1,800 students coming back is a low number,” said Superintendent Hilaria Bauer. “We’re ecstatic to welcome our teachers and students back.”

Bauer said fall was a difficult time for Alum Rock families who lost family members to COVID-19, as well as jobs. Some families who initially opted in changed their minds when they saw the class schedule for in-person instruction, which offers 90 minutes of class Monday through Thursday afternoons.