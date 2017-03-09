Santa Maria Residents Speak Out About District/Race-Based Elections

By

Santa Maria is almost 70% Hispanic. Anyone that is 21 or over and an American citizen, registered to vote is allowed to run for city council. The people of Santa Maria are free to vote for anybody they want, regardless fo color, national origin and orientation. The racists in this wonderful town believe that instead of free voting, you should be forced to vote for someone that lives in a small pre-determined area, created not by demographics, but race. Some feel that since the city council is not 5-0 of the approved race, the laws need to be changed to get the racist result. “The city’s hearing came after failed council candidate Hector Sanchez threatened to file a lawsuit, claiming Santa Maria’s at-large voting system violated the California Voting Rights Act. City staff recommended the council begin the process of switching to a district-based system due to the potential huge cost from a legal challenge.” Yup, Hector could not get the votes of the people—now he is using the threat of a lawsuit to serve on the city council. Is this racism? Is Hector a racist? What do you think. Free honest elections in Santa Maria have ended, the totalitarian racist model is about to begin. Sad.

First of two public hearings includes talk about whether voters citywide should still pick mayor

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk, 3/7/17





Santa Marians began the process of forming districts for future City Council elections on Tuesday night, when some speakers lobbied for all voters to have a say in choosing the mayor and others wanting the job rotated annually.

Following last month’s decision to switch to district-based elections, Tuesday’s hearing focused on getting a report from the city’s consultants and hearing from the public about how to draw the new districts.

The city’s hearing came after failed council candidate Hector Sanchez threatened to file a lawsuit, claiming Santa Maria’s at-large voting system violated the California Voting Rights Act.

City staff recommended the council begin the process of switching to a district-based system due to the potential huge cost from a legal challenge.

Questions facing Santa Marians include whether voters citywide should pick the mayor while the other four members each represent a district, or if all five seats should represent districts while rotating the mayoral role.

Several favored keeping the mayor as someone voters throughout the city select.

“I’m hoping that that can remain a vote at large so there’s at least one elected representative for the government system of Santa Maria that is responsible to and beholden to the entire city rather than one small pocket or block of voters,” Dr. Dan Shepard said.

Other speakers suggested the job of mayor should be shared.

“Five districts, a rotating mayor is a possibility,” said resident Gale McNeeley.

Before hearing from the public, city staff spelled out rules for switching to a district-based election system.

Dr. Dan Shepard speaks Tuesday during the Santa Maria City Council hearing on district-based elections. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Each district should contain nearly equal population and should not be crafted with race as the primary factor, city staff said.

“The council will ultimately be responsible for deciding what criteria are the most important for creating new districts,” Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco said.

Factors the council must consider include communities of interest and borders using natural or manmade features. They also should avoid a head-to-head battle with current council members.

Data from the 2010 U.S. Census show a city population of 99,000, with 46,000 old enough to register to vote, City Manager Rick Haydon said.

Latinos made up the majority of the city’s possible voters, with a little more than 50 percent, while the non-Hispanic/Anglo population was 39 percent, Asian-American/Pacific Islanders at 8 percent and African-Americans at 2 percent and 1 percent for the other category, according to the Census.

Renters also could be consider a community of interest, Haydon said. Other demographics include income levels, renters vs property owners or primary language used at home.

Hazel Davalos, community organizing director for CAUSE, urged the council to use the historical boundary of Main Street (Highway 166) and Broadway (Highway 135) to divide the city into districts.

“A lot of this is common sense. It’s really how a lot of residents view the city now,” Davalos said.

To comply with the Voting Rights Act, Santa Maria districts must ensure Latino neighborhoods are fairly represented at City Hall, Davalos said.

“If we end up with four districts, two should have a majority of Latino voters to avoid any perception by the courts that lines are being gerrymandered to limit Latino community representation,” Davalos added.

Tuesday’s hearing will be followed by another starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.

After at least two hearings, maps will be crafted, leading to additional public hearings to collect comments on the proposed districts.

A draft version of the maps will be unveiled in mid-April, with two more public hearings planned for May, before a deadline of May 22.

The city hopes to adopt the new districts by June, with the first two council members to chosen in November 2018 when seats now filled by Jack Boysen and Etta Waterfield will be the ballot.

Santa Maria isn’t alone in undertaking the switch, Haydon said, adding that it affects cities, schools districts and special districts.

“There’s a large movement throughout the state of California to shift all cities to district-based elections,” Haydon said, noting Goleta also is in the process.