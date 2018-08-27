Santa Monica Tech Firm Creates 700 Jobs—in New Mexico

By

TaskUs has a HQ in Santa Monica—but for the big stuff, they are in Texas, Mexico and the Philippines—low cost, low/no tax States or countries with responsible local and State governments. Now they are expanding—another 700 jobs. This time they are going to New Mexico. Are they telling us something about doing business in California? “Santa Monica headquartered outsourcing service TaskUs Inc. announced Aug. 23 it will expand operations to Albuquerque, N.M., a move expected to create roughly 700 jobs. TaskUs plans to invest $9 million in the new location, which will employ predominantly customer service and technical operations staff. The New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) and Job Training Incentive Program supported the move, and a combined $3 million from the state of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque will be provided to fund the expansion. TaskUs chose New Mexico from a list of four potential cities for its latest expansion, including Texas, Utah and Nevada. Currently, TaskUs operates in San Francisco, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, as well as Mexico and the Philippines.” These small to middle sized firms are telling us something about doing business in California—if you do not have to have an operation here, don’t. Sell in the State, do not work in it.

TaskUs Expands to New Mexico

By Samson Amore , Los Angeles Business Journal, 8/24/18

Santa Monica headquartered outsourcing service TaskUs Inc. announced Aug. 23 it will expand operations to Albuquerque, N.M., a move expected to create roughly 700 jobs.

TaskUs plans to invest $9 million in the new location, which will employ predominantly customer service and technical operations staff. The New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) and Job Training Incentive Program supported the move, and a combined $3 million from the state of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque will be provided to fund the expansion.

TaskUs chose New Mexico from a list of four potential cities for its latest expansion, including Texas, Utah and Nevada. Currently, TaskUs operates in San Francisco, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, as well as Mexico and the Philippines.

TaskUs worked alongside Susana Martinez, New Mexico governor; Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller; and private nonprofit Albuquerque Economic Development Inc. in the selection process. In addition to workspace, the estimated 50,000-square-foot building in New Mexico will feature a market, subsidized employee gym, and recreation areas. The building will be located at the First Plaza Building at Third Street and Tijeras Avenue in downtown Albuquerque.

“TaskUs is an important addition to our growing technology sector, creating an estimated economic impact of more than $117 million in the first year alone and the company will generate more than $100 million in new payroll over the next five years, giving an important boost to small businesses, restaurants, housing and other amenities in downtown and beyond,” said chair of Albuquerque Economic Development Inc. Roberta Cooper Ramo.

TaskUs raised an investment round of $250 million from private equity firm Blackstone Group on Aug. 9.