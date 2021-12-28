Santa Monica to give priority affordable housing to descendants displaced by historic urban renewal projects

By

Great news! If your aunt in 1955 lived where the 10 freeway is today, Santa Monica will help you get a home. Actually, this is an effort by Santa Monica to bring black people into the area a very white, Soviet type of city.

Think of all the bureaucrats that have to be hired to prove your relative sol their home so the 10 freeway could be built. Why not go back a little further and only sell to Mexicans that had relatives who had their land stolen by white people in the 1700’s? Or the Native American who had their land stolen by Mexicans? Maybe we should sell to the descendants of the dinosaurs? As I have said before, we are living in the era of silly time, brought to you by government.

By Jenna Romaine, he Hill 12/28/21

Santa Monica is offering priority affordable housing placements to the descendants of families who were displaced by urban renewal projects throughout the 1950s and ‘60s.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, highways and other construction projects were undertaken, forcing the eviction of what were largely Black communities.

It’s believed that approximately 600 Black families in the Pico community of Santa Monica were forced from their homes during this time.

The city of Santa Monica will be offering priority affordable housing placements to the descendants of families who were displaced by urban renewal projects throughout the 1950s and ‘60s.

“The city of Santa Monica is eager to share the new affordable housing priority for historically displaced households with families who were displaced from Santa Monica in the 1950s,” Constance Farrell, the public information officer for the city of Santa Monica, told ABC News.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, highways and other construction projects were undertaken, forcing the eviction of what were largely Black communities. According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s believed that approximately 600 predominantly Black families in the Pico community of Santa Monica were forced from their homes during this time.

The city’s new pilot program, which will begin accepting applications on Jan. 18, will begin with finding priority housing for about 100 applicants of descendants displaced in the Belmar Triangle and Pico neighborhoods. Applications for the housing can be found on the city’s website.

“We encourage our former residents and their descendants to learn more about the program,” Farrell said. “And we look forward to working with you to access this new opportunity.”