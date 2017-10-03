By

Santana: Could OC College Republicans Save the GOP?

By Norberto Santana Jr., Voice of OC, 10/2/17



For many young Republicans at California colleges, getting local establishment elders to back things like bringing provocateur speaker Milo Yiannopoulos to town or suing the local university over student freedom of expression, isn’t easy.

Indeed, many of the California College Republicans attending a strategy retreat at the Nixon Library this weekend in Yorba Linda, said California’s Republican state party as well as many of it’s county central committees seem afraid to engage them, concerned about getting pulled into culture wars, given their numerical weakness in terms of statewide elected or legislative offices in the Golden State.

Not so in Orange County.

“We’re a little different here than the state party,” said Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker after talking to student activists.

“I want to invigorate these kids.”

Whitaker advised students to engage their central committees, using Orange County as a model, where local GOP leaders stepped up and offered legal representation to activists at Orange Coast Community College last year when a Republican student activist got embroiled in a controversy with school officials after videotaping a lecture from a professor that went viral on social media.

He also noted they worked with college activists at UCI and paid for extra security when Yiannopoulos came to visit there. Party leaders also are helping out with his expected visit soon to Cal State Fullerton, Whitaker said.

“For young people, sometimes provocation is a way to bring people together to hear your ideas,” Whitaker told students.

“When you are on campus, you are the counter culture,” Whitaker said, calling it “incredibly fun” to bait Democrats.

Yet Whitaker also reminded students that it’s not just about having fun.

It’s about getting people elected.

“Don’t be an island on your campus,” he said, urging students to volunteer for get-out-the-vote efforts at their county parties, becoming relevant at the local level.

He’s talking about people like Ariana Rowlands, president of the College Republicans at UCI, who now is running for state chair of California’s College Republicans.

Rowlands, who led efforts to organize the weekend strategy retreat for college Republicans this weekend at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, said she represents a millennial movement that wants to challenge big state thinking.

“We’re out there, in the fire,” said Rowlands, 20, who led the effort to bring Yiannopoulos to UCI. “We fight back. We don’t let people push us around.”

When she got up before her peers, Rowlands welcomed them to the weekend retreat and warned college Republicans are under assault.

The idea for this past weekend was to hone engagement skills.