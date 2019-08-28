Saraceno: Republican Values Center. Volunteers Set Up GOP HQ in Simi Valley

By

Volunteers are the backbone of the conservative movement and the Republican Party. While the State Party has been little direction for the volunteers, the volunteers are doing what needs to be done, without direction from Sacramento. One Women’s Fed member created a major voter registration program via the DMV. Other volunteers have been setting up registration shops at sporting goods stores. Counties and individuals have set up training session for candidates and leaders, to prepare for the 2020 election—candidates for city council to State Senate and Congress, as well as the Assembly. In my hometown of Simi Valley, in Ventura County, based on past history, volunteers are not waiting till September, 2020 to open headquarters—they are doing it now. This HQ will be opened in November—2019!! Volunteers want leadership—in a vacuum, they know what to do and will take the lead. Congratulations to the great folks who, without salaries, “position” or agenda, registration voters, help candidates and are the real backbone of the Republican Party in California.

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Republican Values Center. Volunteers Set Up GOP HQ

Patricia Saraceno, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 8/29/19

Purpose: To establish a local Republican headquarters for conservatives to work, meet, learn, campaign and prosper.

Mission Statement: We’re in the business of selling the VALUES that make America great.

What does that really mean?

-If you’re a business entity, it means greater profits, less red tape and free enterprise

-If you’re an Individual, it’s means you have options/choices, i.e., the choice to change jobs, the choice for medical care, the choice to own a gun or not, the choice to pursue the American dream or live wherever

-If you have a family, it means safe neighborhoods, affordable healthcare, school choice

-We care about our community, we care are about others, we care about stewardship!

Vision: We are a for-profit conference center, grounded in conservative values and the return on investment is priceless! We sell merchandise that reminds people where we come from, with a focus on education, outreach and good governance.

Values:

Our values are your values….

· Right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

· Free & fair trade

· Capitalism / free enterprise

· Judeo-Christian founding principles

· Right to free speech, expression

· Religious freedom

· Right to bear arms

· Secure borders & respect for national sovereignty

Business Structure: California Corporation, LLC

Business Model: For-profit community center that offers an affordable venue for meetings, debates, candidate forums, etc., complimented by renting consignment space to retailers and campaign staff

Funding: Private Investors, crowd funding

Messaging:

We sell the Constitutional Values that MAKE AMERICA GREAT!

“Come see what’s for sale, it’s not just a pitch, it’s a way of life”

“What more could you want…this is a place to gather, to work, to shop, to laugh & learn, with the people you care most about!”