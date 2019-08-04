Saracino: The Most Business-UN-Friendly State in the Nation Bill’s Bills

By

Ethnic studies Yes – Algebra No. AB 1460 was introduced earlier this year by California State Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber, a San Diego Democrat who, prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, was a Professor of African-American Studies at San Diego State University. The bill would make "ethnic studies" classes a requirement for graduation from California State Universities, has passed the assembly and is currently being considered in the state senate. An outspoken critic of this bill is Dr. Tony Lima, who taught economics at CSU East Bay for 37 years. He writes: "Cal State University (CSU) is today graduating students who cannot do basic algebra, supposedly a requirement for admission to the university. They also cannot compose a paragraph, much less an entire research paper. Once the CSU has figured out how to teach those two R's, they can take the time to guarantee full employment for ethnic studies faculty." The Algebra requirement was dropped by CSU in 2017.

Makes you proud of our government education system.!!!

The Most Business-UN-Friendly State in the Nation

Bill’s Bills

by William Saracino, Southern California Republican Women and Men, 8/3/19





As the great chanteuse (for UCLA grads that means she was a night-club singer) Billie Holiday reminds us, it’s summertime and the living is easy. Especially if you’re an illegal alien in California, what with soon to be totally free health care, free education, welfare, etc. Billie is off-base if you’re an actual working, legal resident of the state. But at any rate – SCRWM was dark in July, but that’s no reason to deprive you of the continuing follies of our law makers and other folks who would run our lives. So grab a lemonade and enjoy the fun filled factoids!

More than 100 city and county workers earned total compensation exceeding a half-million dollars in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties last year, according to new data from the California State Controller's Office. The top earner in Southern California was Los Angeles County's Correctional Health Services pharmacy chief II Marciela Guillermo, with total compensation of $908,575. Keep this handy for the next time you hear about the underpaid, overworked public employees.



We're # 50! Put down your lemonade long enough to pick up a chilled glass of champagne, as some serious celebrating is in order. To rank America's Top States for Business, CNBC put all 50 states through a rigorous test and graded them based on more than 60 measures of competitiveness in 10 broad categories. In the category of "business friendliness," California ranks number 50, dead last with an "F" rating. In the category of "cost of doing business," California also comes in at 50 and manages an overall ranking of 32, closer to bottom-feeder Rhode Island than Virginia, ranked number one overall. But not to worry, we are #1 in some things. California still has the highest income and sales taxes in the nation, and recently imposed a new tax on gasoline. In May, the state senate approved Senate Bill 258, which acknowledges that "California is experiencing increased homelessness" and provides "services for pets whose owners are without a home."



Put down your lemonade long enough to pick up a chilled glass of champagne, as some serious celebrating is in order. To rank America’s Top States for Business, CNBC put all 50 states through a rigorous test and graded them based on more than 60 measures of competitiveness in 10 broad categories. In the category of “business friendliness,” California ranks number 50, dead last with an “F” rating. In the category of “cost of doing business,” California also comes in at 50 and manages an overall ranking of 32, closer to bottom-feeder Rhode Island than Virginia, ranked number one overall. But not to worry, we are #1 in some things. California still has the highest income and sales taxes in the nation, and recently imposed a new tax on gasoline. In May, the state senate approved Senate Bill 258, which acknowledges that “California is experiencing increased homelessness” and provides “services for pets whose owners are without a home.” Ethnic studies Yes – Algebra No . AB 1460 was introduced earlier this year by California State Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber, a San Diego Democrat who, prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, was a Professor of African-American Studies at San Diego State University. The bill would make “ethnic studies” classes a requirement for graduation from California State Universities, has passed the assembly and is currently being considered in the state senate. An outspoken critic of this bill is Dr. Tony Lima, who taught economics at CSU East Bay for 37 years. He writes: “Cal State University (CSU) is today graduating students who cannot do basic algebra, supposedly a requirement for admission to the university. They also cannot compose a paragraph, much less an entire research paper. Once the CSU has figured out how to teach those two R’s, they can take the time to guarantee full employment for ethnic studies faculty.” The Algebra requirement was dropped by CSU in 2017.



Companies seeking a friendly business climate with college graduates who know basic math continue to flee "poop map" California. The latest is Mitsubishi motors, which announced that it is moving its headquarters from Cypress, CA to Franklin, TN, taking @ 300 jobs with it. If you listen carefully you can hear the echoes of "We're # 50 and darn proud of it".



From the "news you can use for the dog days of summer" is this: California has updated the legal definition of beer. It is now legal to include fruit, spices or other foods and still call the beverage "beer". Previously you needed a wine license to use fruit in the fermentation process. Your government at work – spending untold tax dollars to protect you.



One of the reasons companies and families are leaving California is the astronomically high cost of housing. The liberals in Sacramento haven't figured out that government regulations – adding sometimes more than $100,000 to the cost of a house – are the culprit. They ought to take a lesson from Sydney, Australia. Sydney is a big city with over five million residents, yet unlike California cities it is seeing a massive decline in rents. The reason? Hold onto your hats – or your lemonade or honey flavored beer – Sydney has few regulations and is seeing a building boom. The size of its apartment market has doubled in two years, causing landlords to lower – yes lower – rents. G'Day!



It wouldn’t be a Bill’s Bills without a global cooling…err global warming…err climate chaos item. A new study in the journal “Science”, reports that “Mars is experiencing global warming as it emerges from an ice age. The red planet, which moved closer to the Earth on Monday than at any other time since 2005, has retreated from a glacial period that would have covered large areas in white before the thaw about 370,000 years ago,” Oh the martian humanity – it only H.G.Wells had written carbon reduction into his “War of the Worlds” our martin neighbors would be spared this horror. I think the perfect solution is to send Algore there to help them recover from this.



That’s all for now – – we will meet again August 31 at our fabulous new venue the Odyssey restaurant. Hope to see you there. I’ll be the Buck Rogers look-a-like with the Martian Manhattan in my hand.

Bill Saracino is a member of the Editorial Board of California Political Review and Treasurer of the Southern California Republican Women and Men.

