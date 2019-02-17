Save $$–Attend Community College for Two Years

By

Why spend $100,000 or more for two years of college, when you are not sure of the direction for your life. Why put yourself deep in debt when you can continue your education at 10% of the cost? That is what smart high school seniors are asking themselves. Those with the right answer will be successful in life. Those who spend the money will spend a lifetime paying the money back and angry at the adults that allowed them to destroy twenty years after high school graduation—living with parents, unable to form permanent relationships, deep in debt and living close to poverty—with a fancy worthless degree. “Then I explained my reasoning that I felt I shouldn’t spend money on tuition before I know what direction I’m going in. She understands. These days, my peers seem jealous that I’m opting out of the stress of senior year. They’re writing college essays, crashing on application deadlines, and waiting to hear back from schools. I’m just kind of cruising through until graduation.” Why spend $100,000 to find out, if you are white, that you are a homophobic bigot, that you should hate America and love terrorists? Get an education on the cheap instead of an expensive indoctrination.

Opting Out of a Four‐Year College

KQED, 2/15/19

For the first time in 15 years, the number of freshman applicants for the UC system dropped. YR Media’s Chris Weldon explains why he’s not applying for a four‐year college.

I’m a high school senior. This year, I’ve been getting many questions from my classmates and teachers about my post-high school plans. It’s like people expect this huge, detailed timeline… And I don’t have it.

When I look at my friends, one guy wants to pursue marine biology at Santa Cruz. A whole group intend to study film at UCLA. Another wants to study neuroscience at UC Davis.

Honestly? It’s daunting. My future still looks like a blank slate. I entertain ideas about business or media. But I know those aren’t jobs, exactly. And I’m not sure where I would fit in.

Sometimes, I feel like I’m running out of time.

So, I decided to enroll in community college next year. This choice was unexpected. For my first two years in high school, I was regimented. My parents pushed me to take honors and AP classes, because they wanted me to be competitive for college. For a while, this path seemed predestined. But then, last year, over dinner, my mom asked me which colleges I wanted to tour. She wanted to start planning, and when I told her I wasn’t ready to tour colleges, she seemed a little surprised.

My friends also ask me if I feel worried about missing out on that classic college experience: moving out of my parents house when I turn 18, living in dorms, college parties. And, you know what? I kind of am sad to miss out on these early adult milestones. But I’m also okay with the trade-off. I think it’s worth it to not take on student debt, while I’m still feeling lost. Essentially, I’m buying myself some more time. And when I do go to college, it’ll be on my terms.

With a perspective, I’m Chris Weldon.

Sponsored By

Chris Weldon is 17 and lives in Benicia. His perspective was produced by Youth Radio’s new network of journalists and artists, now called YR Media.