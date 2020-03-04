Save Government Buses: Give Free Rides to Four Year Olds (REALLY!!)

By

Government transportation systems are failures. As much as government education systems are failures. In Sacramento they both want to go down with the ship, together. Seriously, would you put your five year old kindergarten student on a government bus, that makes lots of stops, for up to twelve miles to get them to school? These buses are unreliable. They are unsafe for adults—imagine the field day the perverts would have! “Under Sacramento’s RydeFreeRT program, which started in October 2019, all K-12 students in Sacramento Unified School District get a sticker affixed to their student ID that serves as their pass for free, unlimited rides every day of the week. The program also includes eight other local public school districts, homeschooled students and students at 33 private and charter schools. Jamie Adelman, the district’s vice president of finance, says it was an effort to combat declining student ridership. “Back in the early 2000s, we were seeing peaks of 7 million students riding a year,” he said. “And in the past several years, we’ve seen as low as 1 to 1.5 million students a year.” Yup, instead of finding paying riders, they want more freeloaders—costing the taxpayers even more—and making the act of going to school an 50/50 chance of bad things happening. How dumb do they think parents are? The fact they have a massive decline in bus rides proves parents understand the risk. Making it free does not change the risk.

Could Free Transit For Kids Help California Beat Climate Change?

By Jakob Lazzaro, CalMatters, 3/3/20

It’s mid-afternoon at the 4th Avenue/Wayne Hultgren light rail station on Sacramento’s blue line. Alexandra Curtis, a senior at nearby C.K. McClatchy High School, glances up the tracks, awaiting a south-bound train. But the ride’s not going to cost her anything.

Under a new Sacramento transit program, kids from pre-kindergarten to high school get to ride the region’s buses and light rail for free year-round, at any time of day. Student ridership has soared in the months since the program was introduced. Overall ridership is also up. Amid a nationwide trend of declining transit ridership, Sacramento’s success makes it an outlier.

Now, lawmakers are considering a proposal that tries to emulate the Sacramento Regional Transit District’s program statewide. Assembly Bill 1350, from San Diego Democrat Lorena Gonzalez, would require all California transit agencies to offer free passes to anyone 18 or under in order to get state funding. Making transit more affordable is one motive, but the main point is combating climate change by creating a new generation of lifetime public transit users.

After passing the Assembly without a single dissenting vote, the bill is now in the state Senate.

But how much would it cost, and more importantly, will it actually work elsewhere?

Curtis says that before the program was introduced, she rarely took public transit. “I used more cars. And I know that puts more carbon emissions into the environment,” she said. “I can go more places without worrying about spending money or asking other people for a ride. I can just get there, and it’s free. And the network is pretty expansive.”

So far, Assemblywoman Gonzalez says, the state has mainly focused on reducing emissions with electric vehicles — but “that alone isn’t going to do it.”

“We have to get young people basically to never think about getting in a car,” said Gonzalez. “Opening up access to public transit and encouraging access to public transit is one way we can do that.”

In addition, there’s the equity issue.

“I live 12 miles from the ocean, and I have young people in my neighborhood who have never been to the beach,” she said.

Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California, agrees. She says the bill would reduce localized air pollution as well as greenhouse gas emissions because fewer people would drive their kids to school.

“If you’ve ever gone by a school, you know that it can get pretty crowded in the morning — there’s a lot of idling, and idling creates a lot of pollution,” Phillips said. “The (programs) that work the most are when you just do an across the board, every kid, every student gets free transit.”

Under Sacramento’s RydeFreeRT program, which started in October 2019, all K-12 students in Sacramento Unified School District get a sticker affixed to their student ID that serves as their pass for free, unlimited rides every day of the week. The program also includes eight other local public school districts, homeschooled students and students at 33 private and charter schools.

Jamie Adelman, the district’s vice president of finance, says it was an effort to combat declining student ridership.

“Back in the early 2000s, we were seeing peaks of 7 million students riding a year,” he said. “And in the past several years, we’ve seen as low as 1 to 1.5 million students a year.”

That parallels a nationwide trend going beyond students. For the past few years, transit ridership has declined in almost every major American city, with transit experts describing the situation as an emergency in a 2018 Washington Post article. Los Angeles Metro, for example, has seen a 20% drop in systemwide ridership over the last ten years.