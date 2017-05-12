SB 100: Sen Leon Bill to Cripple Middle Class/Poor by Raising Energy Costs

By

Imagine not being allowed to get energy from oil, coal, natural gas, nuclear—instead forced to buy VERY expensive alternative fuels—expensive to the consumer paying the bills and the taxpayers (the same consumers) paying higher taxes to subsidize the money losing/costly alternative fuels. The Democrats are working hard to increase taxes and the cost of living—they want the middle class out of California. (BTW, the legal name of the Senator that introduced this bill is Kevin Leon—but when running for office the first time wanted a “romantic” name, so he lied about something as simple as his name) “California has one of the cleanest economies in the world. Since we passed AB 32 in 2006, we’ve grown our economy faster than the national average while reducing carbon intensity by nearly 40% compared to 1990. We’ve also lowered energy bills, improved air quality and created thousands of new, high wage jobs in the clean energy sector. California already has the most ambitious climate targets in the world and the most aggressive renewable energy targets of any economy of its size. We lead the nation in renewable energy generation, clean tech venture capital investment, patent creation and clean car technology.” As soon as the $52 billion slush fund, SB 1, was passed, the Democrats announced ANOTHER gas tax increase—the extension of cap and trade (AB 32) by adding sixty cents a gallon tax on gas, after the just passed twelve cents a gallon gas tax.

California Senate Leader Introduces 100 Percent Clean Energy Measure

Senator Kevin (de)Leon, 5/2/17

SACRAMENTO – California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) on Tuesday introduced Senate Bill 100, The California Clean Energy Act of 2017, which puts the state on the path to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2045.

“California’s experience over the last decade offers hard evidence that we can dramatically expand clean energy while also growing our economy and putting people to work,” Senator de León said. “This measure will ensure that California remains the world’s clean energy superpower and that we lead the nation in addressing the threat of climate change.”

BILL SUMMARY

SB 100, the California Clean Energy Act of 2017 does all of the following:

Establishes an overall state target of 100% clean energy for California by 2045 by directing the CA Public Utilities Commission, CA Energy Commission, and Air Resources Board to adopt policies and requirements to achieve total reliance on renewable energy and zero carbon resources by that date. Accelerates SB 350’s 50% mandate for clean renewable energy from 2030 to 2026 and establishes a new RPS benchmark of 60% by 2030 to ensure more clean energy in the California grid sooner. Establishes new policies for energy companies to capture uncontrolled methane emissions from dairies, landfills and waste water treatment plants and use these clean renewable fuels to replace natural gas. Authorizes investor owned utilities to invest in cleaner transportation fuels such as hydrogen or waste methane gas from dairies for heavy duty trucks to replace dirty diesel fuels, provided there are no other cleaner options such as zero emission vehicles available.

BACKGROUND

California already has the most ambitious climate targets in the world and the most aggressive renewable energy targets of any economy of its size. We lead the nation in renewable energy generation, clean tech venture capital investment, patent creation and clean car technology.

In 2015, The Legislature passed SB 350, The Clean Energy and Pollution Reduction Act (De Leon et al), which set a 50% clean energy standard by 2030.That bill also set new requirements for doubling energy efficiency and for wide scale transportation electrification deployment. Senate Bill 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2016 (Pavley), requires the state to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

