SB 1018:  End parental Rights, Privacy and Puts State in Control of Information

Totality of California’s Proposed COVID Laws Would be Most Aggressive In the Nation

Taken together, these bills are alarmingly authoritarian

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/28/22

Numerous fast-tracked bills in the California Legislature involve forced COVID-19 vaccinations for children for school enrollment, allowing minor children to make their own vaccine decisions away from a parent, requiring health care staff to complete cultural humility training to provide trans-inclusive health care, and, another would force law enforcement officials to enforce public health orders.

And this is being done with the Legislature waiving the 30-day in print rule so that bills can be acted upon more quickly.

When did the California Legislature become so autocratic?

California legislators formed a “vaccine working group” earlier this year, claiming they want “to facilitate coordinated action and bring thoughtful, comprehensive approach to save lives.”

The members of the Vaccine Work Group include Democrats Senator Dr. Richard Pan, Senator Scott Weiner, Senator Josh Newman, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, MD, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Assemblyman Evan Low.

“Vaccines protect not only individuals but also whole communities when almost everyone is vaccinated at schools, workplaces and businesses, and safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines have already prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans,” said Sen. Richard Pan.

According to the Capitol Resource Institute, these bills are decidedly dangerous:

SB 871 by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Forced Vaccinations for School Enrollment: would require all school-aged children up to age 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine(s) to attend school and child care.

“This fast-tracked bill will require your children to receive a COVID-19 shot to enroll in school. Not only does this bill violate the right of a parent to choose which medical products are injected into the bodies of their children, it also shockingly eliminates your ability to request a personal exemption. In other words, your personal beliefs are meaningless in the eyes of the California legislature. With this bill, Senators Pan, Newman, and Wiener are eliminating all safeguards against tyrannical vaccine mandates.”

SB 866 by Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Minors Consent for Vaccinations: would allow children ages 12 to 17 to take the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent.

“This legislative body is relentless in their pursuit to strip away parental rights as they also fast-track SB 866, a bill that will give minors as young as 12 years-old the ability to consent to any FDA approved vaccination WITHOUT parental consent. This bill not only strips parents of their right to make important decisions regarding their child’s health, but it also places minors in a potentially dangerous situation. If a minor were to have an immediate adverse reaction to a vaccine, the parent would not know. Parents MUST be allowed to be the decision makers when it comes to the health of their children.”

The are other very concerning bills:

SB 1464 by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), would force law enforcement officials to enforce public health orders. This bill would require those sheriffs and peace officers to enforce those orders. By expanding the duties of local law enforcement, this bill would create a state-mandated local program. The bill would additionally prohibit state funds from being provided to any law enforcement agency that publicly announces that they will oppose, or adopts a policy to oppose a public health order.

AB 1993 by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), would mandates the COVID-19 vaccine to all employees, including independent contractors; employees and contractors would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine to be able to work in California. Financial penalties would be imposed on employers who fail to comply. No telling the number of boosters that would be required in the future.

AB 1993 will be heard in the Assembly Labor and Employment Committee on Wednesday 3/30/2022 at 1:30pm.

AB 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) would punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety. The bill would reclassify the sharing of COVID-19 “misinformation” by doctors and surgeons as unprofessional conduct that would result in disciplinary action.

Under AB 2098, doctors would be subject to disciplinary actions by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California if they do not adhere to the approved COVID treatment consensus.

This little gem is buried deep in the bill: “Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals.” It is a shame that lawmakers aren’t required to cite their sources.

The bill appears to be trying to prevent doctors from advising unvaccinated people with natural immunity they do not need to take the vaccine, or from administering therapeutic treatments.

SB 1018: Leaving no stone unturned, Assemblyman Low partnered with Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) to author a bill to prevent the spread of dangerous “misinformation” under the guise of “protecting public health.”

SB 1018 requires online platforms utilizing algorithms to publically [sic] report how product features interact with datasets used by algorithms to score or rank content, and requires disclosure of data for legitimate research purposes.

The bill will be “requiring platforms share data with researchers?” What researchers? Are they referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s full-time team combatting COVID propaganda?” Just last month Gov. Newsom admitted he already has “a team of people at HHS battling in the trenches and on social media trying to push back,” the Globe reported.

“I introduced Senate Bill 1018 to address the amplification of misinformation and disinformation on online platforms by requiring platforms to publicly disclose how their algorithms work and to share data for research purposes,” Sen. Pan said. “Transparency will allow the public to make informed decisions, and lawmakers and researchers need this necessary information so we can hold online platforms accountable and also set standards.” That screams state censorship of online news platforms.

This legislation not only violates parent/child health privacy, the bills encroach patient/doctor privacy, dictates to businesses they must impose health controls on employees, and gambles on unproven vaccines, which have been shown they don’t inhibit COVID-19 transmission – all while the rest of the country has lifted COVID mandates.

While seeking to silence dissenters, this adds up to some alarmingly authoritarian legislation.