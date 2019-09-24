SB 127: State Take Over of ALL LOCAL Spending on Streets, Etc.

By

You may think you voted for street repairs in your town, bridges being fixed or news streets in your community. I bet you even think your city council controls the streets, roads and transportation systems in your town. With the passage of SB 127, you and your neighbors no longer have control. “This bill would require the asset management plan to prioritize the implementation of safe and connected facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users on all State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects, as specified. The bill would require the department to include complete streets elements in the asset management plan, as specified. The bill would require the commission, in connection with the asset management plan, to adopt performance measures that include conditions of bicycle and pedestrian facilities, accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users on the state highway system. The bill would require that the plain language performance report developed by the department, in consultation with the commission, include a description of pedestrian and bicycle facilities on each project, including the number, extent, and type of elements.” Your gas tax money spending will be determine by the Sacramento Politburo—NOT your elected officials in town. Another reason to oppose all tax increases and bonds. Your money will be abused. Why didn’t the media tell us about it? Why didn’t the Chamber of Commerce yell and scream? Why didn’t local council members not rally the voters?.

SB-127 Transportation funding: active transportation: complete streets.(2019-2020)

State of California, 9/14/19

Enrolled September 13, 2019 Passed IN Senate September 11, 2019 Passed IN Assembly September 10, 2019 Amended IN Assembly September 03, 2019 Amended IN Assembly July 01, 2019 Amended IN Senate May 17, 2019 Amended IN Senate April 30, 2019

Introduced by Senator Wiener

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Bloom, Boerner Horvath, Chiu, Friedman, Eduardo Garcia, and Gonzalez)

January 10, 2019

An act to amend Sections 14526.4 and 14526.6 of, and to add Section 14526.8 to, the Government Code, and to amend Section 167 of the Streets and Highways Code, relating to transportation.

SB 127, Wiener. Transportation funding: active transportation: complete streets.

(1) Existing law provides that the Department of Transportation has full possession and control over the highways of the state and is responsible for preparing the State Highway Operation and Protection Program for the expenditure of transportation funds for major capital improvements that are necessary to preserve and protect the state highway system.

Existing law also creates the California Transportation Commission, with specified powers and duties relative to the programming of transportation capital improvement projects and the allocation of state transportation funds for state transportation improvement projects. Existing law requires the department, in consultation with the commission, to prepare an asset management plan to guide selection of projects for the State Highway Operation and Protection Program consistent with any applicable state and federal requirements. Existing law requires the commission, in connection with the asset management plan, to adopt targets and performance measures reflecting state transportation goals and objectives.

This bill would require the asset management plan to prioritize the implementation of safe and connected facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users on all State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects, as specified. The bill would require the department to include complete streets elements in the asset management plan, as specified.

The bill would require the commission, in connection with the asset management plan, to adopt performance measures that include conditions of bicycle and pedestrian facilities, accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users on the state highway system. The bill would require that the plain language performance report developed by the department, in consultation with the commission, include a description of pedestrian and bicycle facilities on each project, including the number, extent, and type of elements.

The bill would require the department, commencing with the 2022 State Highway Operation and Protection Program, when undertaking a specified capital improvement project on a state highway or on a local street crossing a state highway that is funded through the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, to include new pedestrian and bicycle facilities, or improve existing facilities, as part of the project, consistent with specified requirements. For each project development team that the department establishes for a project, the bill would require the department to include specified representatives on the team.

(2) Existing law requires funds in the State Highway Account to be programmed, budgeted, and expended to maximize the use of federal funds and to be based on a specified sequence of priorities, including, among others, safety improvements where physical changes, other than adding additional lanes, would reduce fatalities and the number and severity of injuries.

This bill would require those safety improvements to prioritize reducing fatalities and severe injuries, including fatalities and injuries of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users on the state highway system.

