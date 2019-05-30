SB 128: Democrat Bill to PASS Bonds Without a Vote of the People

By

This is a good example of the values of the Democrats and their belief in honest elections. If you can not steal an election, just do not have it and raise taxes anyway. From SB 128: “This bill would instead authorize the public financing authority to issue bonds for these purposes without submitting a proposal to the voters. The bill would require the resolution to issue bonds to contain specified information related to the issuance of the bonds. The bill would also require the public financing authority to hold three public hearings on an enhanced infrastructure financing plan, as specified.” No election needed to put you into debt. They did not like a 2/3 vote, so they changed it to 55%. That is not a guarantee to steal from the taxpayers, so they are ending the right to vote on debt, in many instances. Be prepared for the next totalitarian step, no need for elections.



Democrat Bill to PASS Bonds Without a Vote of the People

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2019–2020 REGULAR SESSION

Senate Bill No. 128

Introduced by Senator Beall and(Coauthor: Assembly Member Mullin) January 10, 2019

An act to amend Sections 53398.58, 53398.63, 53398.66, 53398.69, 53398.77, and 53398.88 of, to amend and renumber Section 53398.80.5 of, and to repeal Sections 53398.67, 53398.78, 53398.79, 53398.80, 53398.81, and 53398.82 of, the Government Code, relating to local government.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 128, as amended, Beall. Enhanced infrastructure financing districts: bonds: issuance.

Existing law authorizes the legislative body of a city or a county to establish an enhanced infrastructure financing district, with a governing body referred to as a public financing authority, to finance public capital facilities or other specified projects of communitywide significance. Existing law requires a public financing authority to adopt an infrastructure financing plan and hold a public hearing on the plan, as specified. Existing law authorizes the public financing authority to issue bonds for these purposes upon approval by 55% of the voters voting on a proposal to issue the bonds. Existing law requires the proposal submitted to the voters by the public financing authority and the resolution for the issuance of bonds following approval by the voters to include specified information regarding the bond issuance.

This bill would instead authorize the public financing authority to issue bonds for these purposes without submitting a proposal to the voters. The bill would require the resolution to issue bonds to contain specified information related to the issuance of the bonds. The bill would also require the public financing authority to hold three public hearings on an enhanced infrastructure financing plan, as specified. The bill would also make conforming changes.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: NO Local Program: NO