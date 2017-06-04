This is how it works—Democrats, Progressives and their partners, the mainstream media, create Fake News—like the collusion of the Trump folks and Russia—without mentioning the Russian payoff to Clinton Foundation for uranium, Obama’s words of being more “flexible” once re-elected. Then, have government/unionized teachers train the students about Fake News—Rush, Hannity, Breitbart, anything or anyone that support the Constitution. All of this under the cover of government education.
““While we already require critical thinking skills in our school, those skills haven’t kept up with the emerging technologies. Crafting a comprehensive curriculum for media literacy education is essential to combating fake news,” says Mr. Dodd. “While information is more accessible than ever, many people lack the tools to identify fake or misleading news and information. By giving students the tools to analyze the media they consume, we can empower them to make informed decisions.”
A rise in fake news was widely noted during the most recent Presidential election, where it became increasingly difficult for the public to note the difference between a reputable news publication and websites that published false or misleading claims. The practice of advertisements masquerading as news has also seen an increase in recent years.”
The same people creating Fake News are now going to be able to train students in assuring them to disavow real news. Sick. Does anybody trust government on this subject?
SB 135: Democrats to “Teach” Fake News on Government Schools
June 4, 2017 By Leave a Comment
