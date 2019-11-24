By

Every aspect of the workplace is being controlled by government—not the employees, the employers and those that are taking the financial risk by investing. Instead, we have elected officials acting as union negotiators for the wages, benefits and working conditions. Any wonder, small business is closing and leaving the State? Any wonder AI, computers and robots are taking over the workplace? Government is pushing the firing of entry level folks.

Instead, firms will use more self checkouts, Amazon has cashless stores, some women may not be hired—and the cost of the special lactation areas are added to the cost of doing business. Want to protect your family, your job and business? Get involved in elections—stop the Nanny State.

SB 142 Expands Lactation Accommodation Requirements on California Employers

By Gage Dungy and Savana Manglona, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/25/19

While lactation accommodation requirements are not new to California employers, Senate Bill (“SB”) 142 significantly expands an employer’s obligation to provide lactation accommodations and provides new consequences for non-compliance. California employers should be aware of these new obligations to ensure their worksites are compliant by the January 1, 2020 effective date.

Under existing law, employers are required to make reasonable efforts to provide a private location, other than a bathroom, in close proximity to the employee’s workspace for the employee to express milk in private and to provide reasonable break time to express milk. Currently, the break time “shall, if possible, run concurrently with any break time already provided to the employee.” The new law now clarifies that this reasonable amount of time must be provided each time the employee has a need to express milk. Break time that does not run concurrently with the rest time shall be unpaid.

In addition, SB 142 amends California Labor Code section 1031 to require that an employer provide a safe, clean space (other than a bathroom) for employees to express milk that is free from intrusion and in close proximity to their workspaces. This space – either permanent or temporary – must be “shielded from view” and include the following:

A surface to place a breast pump and personal items,

A place to sit, and

Access to electricity or alternative devices, including, but not limited to, extension cords or charging stations needed to operate an electric or battery-powered breast pump.

Further, employers are required to provide access to a sink with running water and a refrigerator in close proximity to the employee’s workspace. If a refrigerator cannot be provided, then an employer may provide another cooling device suitable for storing milk, such as an employer-provided cooler. While the requirement to provide a sink and refrigerator does not necessarily require that they be provided in the lactation room, the new law is unclear whether providing these in a bathroom will satisfy this requirement. Further, a multipurpose room is sufficient to comply with SB 142 so long as its use for a lactation accommodation takes precedence over other purposes. Employers should ensure the prescribed features are present in the established lactation accommodation spaces.

Employers in multiemployer worksites may comply with SB 142 by providing a space shared among multiple employers within the worksite if the employer cannot provide a lactation location in the employer’s own workspace. Additionally, employers or general contractors coordinating a multiemployer worksite must either provide lactation accommodations or provide a safe and secure location for subcontractor employers to provide lactation accommodation on the worksite, within two business days, upon written request of any subcontractor employer with an employee who requests an accommodation.

Employers with less than fifty employees may be exempt from these new lactation accommodation requirements if they can demonstrate that doing so would impose an undue hardship by causing the employer significant difficulty or expense in relation to the size, financial resources, nature, or structure of the employer’s business. However, if such a smaller employer can establish this undue hardship, it will still be expected to make reasonable accommodations to provide spaces for employees requesting accommodation to express milk privately and in close proximity to their work areas.

SB 142 also requires that California employers develop and implement a policy regarding lactation accommodation requirements that include the following:

A statement about an employee’s right to request lactation accommodation;

The process by which an employee makes the request;

An employer’s obligation to respond to the request; and

A statement about an employee’s right to file a complaint with the Labor Commissioner for any violation of law.

Employee handbooks and policies must now include this new lactation accommodation policy and employers should have them readily available to all employees. Employers must distribute this policy to new employees upon hire or a request for parental leave. If for some reason an employer cannot provide a break time or location that complies with their policy, the employer must provide a written response to the employee and advise employees of their right to report lactation accommodation violations.

Employers not in compliance with SB 142 are subject to consequences. An employer who fails to provide reasonable break time or adequate lactation accommodations may be in violation under Labor Code section 226.7 and subsequently fined $100 per day in which an employee is denied reasonable break time or adequate space to express milk. In addition, an employer who discharges, discriminates, or retaliates against an employee for exercising their rights under the lactation accommodation law is in violation of SB 142, and that employee may file a complaint with the Labor Commissioner as a result.

SB 142 will have a significant impact for employers who have workplace locations where there is not a dedicated space to provide lactation accommodations, and employers are recommended to re-visit their lactation accommodation policies and practices to ensure continued compliance with this new law prior to its January 1, 2020 effective date. This may require making physical changes to the workplace in order to comply with the new requirements. Additionally, employers should begin drafting a lactation accommodation policy to provide employees in accordance with this new law and make contingency plans to address any existing inabilities to provide such accommodations at a worksite.

(SB 142 amends Sections 1030, 1031, and 1033 of and adds Section 1034 to the Labor Code.)

Gage Dungy is a Partner and Savana Manglona is an associate with Liebert Cassidy Whitmore where they provide management-side representation and legal counsel to clients in all matters pertaining to labor and employment law throughout the State of California. Gage leads the firm’s legislative tracking efforts on labor and employment law legislation. They can be reached at gdungy@lcwlegal.com and smanglona@lcwlegal.com.

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore provides comprehensive, responsive, and highly skilled legal advice, representation, litigation services, negotiations and training to public agencies and non-profit institutions throughout California. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, San Diego, and Sacramento. For more information, visit www.lcwlegal.com.