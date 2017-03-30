SB 219 Would Criminalize Pronoun Usage in Nursing Homes–NOT A JOKE

By

SB 219 by San Fran State Senator Scott Wiener would make your grandmother in a nursing home genderless. Your father in a California nursing home will be neutered, per order of the State of California. No stupidity by the Left is too small, to dehumanize men and women by government. Every chance to embarrass the elderly, the Democrats will take. If SB 219 passes, a nurse calling your mother a women will be a criminal action. Not a joke—except to the Democrats. “In the letter, Kevin Snider of the PJI-CPP details a number of concerns with the bill, including religious freedom, pronouns, names and compelled speech. Among other things, the bill contains no exceptions for religiously-operated institutions, which means nuns caring for the elderly and disabled in covered facilities would be expected to embrace the State’s gender ideology. The bill also fails to account for the sad reality that many residents of long-term care facilities are not in their right minds and may have delusions that should not be imposed on caregivers. Brad Dacus, the president of the PJI-CPP, noted, “Radical gender theory has real, negative consequences for society. All of us should be alarmed by the attempt to now criminalize the use of legal names and grammatically correct pronouns in nursing homes. We believe this bill is not only unconstitutional, but unconscionable.” So, Mrs. Smith now becomes Smith, by government edict. Imagine how confusing that will be to the elderly. Can SB 219 be considered elder abuse? I do.

New Bill Would Criminalize Pronoun Usage in Nursing Homes

Pacific Justice Institute, 3/27/2017

Sacramento, CA–The latest battleground over gender theory is coming to nursing homes—and failure to conform to State orthodoxy could be a crime.

The mandates on long-term care facilities, their employees and even non-employees are set forth in Senate Bill (SB) 219, proposed by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The bill is set for hearing on Tuesday afternoon, March 28, in the Senate Human Services Committee which Sen. Wiener chairs. The PJI Center for Public Policy sent a letter to the committee on Friday opposing the bill.

In the letter, Kevin Snider of the PJI-CPP details a number of concerns with the bill, including religious freedom, pronouns, names and compelled speech. Among other things, the bill contains no exceptions for religiously-operated institutions, which means nuns caring for the elderly and disabled in covered facilities would be expected to embrace the State’s gender ideology. The bill also fails to account for the sad reality that many residents of long-term care facilities are not in their right minds and may have delusions that should not be imposed on caregivers.

Brad Dacus, the president of the PJI-CPP, noted, “Radical gender theory has real, negative consequences for society. All of us should be alarmed by the attempt to now criminalize the use of legal names and grammatically correct pronouns in nursing homes. We believe this bill is not only unconstitutional, but unconscionable.”