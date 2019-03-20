SB 27: Sacramento Democrats to TAKE Trump Off of California Ballot.

By

The Republican Party in California needs to stand up and fight for the right of Donald Trump to be our nominee on the California ballot. I will lead the effort–will you work with me? This was introduced on DECEMBER 3, 2018–and the Republican Party has said NOTHING about it. The same bill passed in 2018–vetoed by Guv Brown. will the GOP join us in opposing this bill? At this point, I guess the GOP will try to raise money off this bill. What do you think? Where have they been for the past four months? XI of China, Putin of Russia tells election officials who is allowed to run against them for leaders of their nation. Castro did it in Cuba—Hitler did it in Germany. Now Democrat State Senator Mike McGuire is joining these dictators to use the force of California government to determine who is allowed to run for President on the California ballot. This bill PASSED last year—but Guv Brown vetoed it. Will Newsom do the same, or continue his trip down totalitarian lane? New Jersey and State of Washington Democrats are already imitating the infamous dictators of history—will California? It is finally happening—the Democrats will decide who is allowed to run for President. The California dictatorship, the totalitarian State is here, today. Angry yet?

This is from CalMatters:

The Trump trolling tax bill returns

Presidential contenders would have to release their taxes in CA.

Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required presidential candidates to release their tax returns to get their names on the state’s primary election ballot.

Brown doubted the constitutionality of the measure and worried it might lead to a “slippery slope.”

Brown’s veto: “Today we require tax returns, but what would be next? Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards?”

Now Brown is gone and the bill is back. It received its first hearing yesterday morning.

Authored by Democratic Sen. Mike McGuire from Healdsburg, Senate Bill 27 is clearly a dig at President Trump, who famously broke with the post-Watergate tradition of presidential candidates revealing their financial dealings.

CALmatters covered this proposal—and the various legal questions it raises—when it came up the first time. Read more here.

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2019–2020 REGULAR SESSION

Senate Bill No. 27

Introduced by Senators McGuire and Wiener

(Principal coauthor: Senator Stern)

(Principal coauthor: Assembly Member Santiago)

(Coauthors: Senators Leyva and Wieckowski)

(Coauthor: Assembly Member Mullin) (Coauthors: Assembly Members Low and Mullin) December 03, 2018

An act to add Chapter 7 (commencing with Section 6880) to Part 1 of Division 6 of the Elections Code, relating to elections, and declaring the urgency thereof, to take effect immediately.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 27, as amended, McGuire. Presidential primary elections: ballot access: tax returns.

Existing law establishes processes for printing on presidential primary ballots the names of candidates for President of the United States who are considered to be generally recognized candidates or who are selected by a sufficient number of registered voters.

This bill would enact the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, which would require a candidate for President, in order to have his or her the candidate’s name placed upon a primary election ballot, to file his or her the candidate’s income tax returns for the 5 most recent taxable years with the Secretary of State, as specified. The act would require the Secretary of State to redact the income tax returns of Presidential candidates as necessary to protect individual privacy, as specified, and subsequently to make the returns available to the public on the Secretary of State’s Internet Web site. internet website.

This bill would declare that it is to take effect immediately as an urgency statute.

Bill Text

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Chapter 7 (commencing with Section 6880) is added to Part 1 of Division 6 of the Elections Code, to read:

CHAPTER 7. Income Tax Return Disclosure Requirements

6880.

This chapter shall be known and may be cited as the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act.

6881.

The Legislature finds and declares that the State of California has a strong interest in ensuring that its voters make informed, educated choices in the voting booth. To this end, the state has mandated that extensive amounts of information be provided to voters, including county and state voter information guides. The Legislature also finds and declares that a Presidential candidate’s income tax returns provide voters with essential information regarding the candidate’s potential conflicts of interest, business dealings, financial status, and charitable donations. The information in tax returns therefore helps voters to make a more informed decision. The Legislature further finds and declares that as one of the largest centers of economic activity in the world, the State of California has a special interest in the President refraining from corrupt or self-enriching behaviors while in office. The people of California can better estimate the risks of any given Presidential candidate engaging in corruption or the appearance of corruption if they have access to candidates’ tax returns. Finally, the State of California has an interest in ensuring that any violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution or statutory prohibitions on behavior such as insider trading are detected and punished. Mandated disclosure of Presidential candidates’ tax returns will enable enforcement of the laws against whichever candidate is elected President. The Legislature finds and declares that compliance costs with this requirement will be trivial.

6882.

For purposes of this chapter, “income tax return” means any tax or information return, declaration of estimated tax, or claim for refund required by, or provided for or permitted under, the provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, and that is filed on behalf of, or with respect to any person, and any amendment or supplement thereto, including supporting schedules, attachments, or lists that are supplemental to, or part of, the return so filed.

6883.

(a) Notwithstanding any other law, the Secretary of State shall not print the name of a candidate for President of the United States on a primary election ballot, unless the candidate, within a reasonable timeframe established by the Secretary of State, files with the Secretary of State a copy of every income tax return the candidate filed with the Internal Revenue Service in the five most recent taxable years.

(b) If the candidate has not filed his or her the candidate’s income tax return with the Internal Revenue Service for the tax year immediately preceding the primary election, he or she the candidate shall submit a copy of the income tax return to the Secretary of State within five days of filing the return with the Internal Revenue Service.

(c) The requirement in subdivision (a) does not apply to any year in which the candidate was not required to file his or her the candidate’s income tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

6884.

(a) The Secretary of State shall redact the social security number, address, or telephone number of any individual in an income tax return submitted pursuant to this chapter, and shall make any other redactions necessary to protect individual privacy.

(b) After redacting an income tax return, the Secretary of State shall make it available to the public on the Secretary of State’s Internet Web site. internet website.

6885.

The Secretary of State shall adopt regulations to implement this chapter.

SEC. 2.

This act is an urgency statute necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety within the meaning of Article IV of the California Constitution and shall go into immediate effect. The facts constituting the necessity are:

In order to ensure that the protections afforded by this act are in place for the 2020 primary election, it is necessary for this act to take effect immediately.