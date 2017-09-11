SB 450—Makes Business Protect Criminals/Violate Federal Laws

By

Bill to restrict ICE agents from entering places of employment heads to Senate floor

Scott Rodd, Sacramento Business Journal, 9/6/17



Assembly Bill 450, which would require employers to restrict immigration agents from their businesses, heads to the Senate floor after passing the Senate Appropriations Committee on Friday.

The bill, authored by David Chiu, D-San Francisco, would prohibit California employers from allowing federal immigration agents to access non-public areas of their business without a warrant. It would also bar employers from handing over employee records without being served a subpoena by federal immigration officials.

If an immigration agent presents a subpoena and inspects an employee’s records, the bill requires the employer to provide written notice to the employee within 24 hours that details the inspection and provides a copy of the federal agent’s subpoena.

Failure to comply with the proposed law could result in a fine of up to $5,000 for a first offense and up to $10,000 for each subsequent offense. The state labor commissioner, however, would be able to waive or lower the fine.

The California Immigrant Policy Center and California Labor Federation have expressed support for the bill.

“Both workers and employers need clear rules for worksite enforcement,” the California Labor Federation stated in a letter of support for the bill. “Immigrants are the backbone of so many California industries and widespread worksite raids will be disruptive and cause chaos.”

The California Chamber of Commerce and Society for Human Resource Management have expressed opposition to the bill.

AB 450, the Chamber wrote in a letter, “penalizes an employer for choosing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement authorities.” As a result, employers are denied “the right to determine the best course of action for (their) business under these difficult circumstances.”

The Senate has until Sept. 15, the end of the legislative year, to vote on the bill.