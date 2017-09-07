SB-450 (Voter’s Choice Act)–Government APPROVED Voter Fraud

By

In 2018 voter fraud will grow, substantially in California. Remember those “inactive” rolls of voters—folks that had not voted in tears, but still officially listed as qualified voters? Thanks to SB 450 several more counties will go all by mail vote. How does that work? Anyone on the voting rolls will AUTOMATICALLY receive a ballot-live, dead, illegal alien, no questions asked. Think about vote fraud this will create—with millions of ballots hitting the mailboxes of those long dead or illegally registered. The reason given for the only vote for mail bill was to save money. They claim voting booths are too expensive, too time consuming to find and train volunteers, etc. Personally, voting booths are the price of freedom–and having voter ID is the way to assure honest elections–so the “inactive” don’t vote. Who is selling this vote fraud legislation? “FoCE was formed in late 2011 to examine and address the unique challenges facing the State of California’s election system. In 2013 and beyond, FoCE will be improvements in California’s system of elections. See http://futureofcaelections.org/about/. The job of this organization is to sell this to the public. Members are: ACLU of California Advancing Justice, Asian Americans California Association of Clerks and Election Officials California Common Cause California Voter Foundation CALPRIG Education Fund Disability Rights California League of Women Voters California MALDEF (The Latino Legal Voice of Civil Rights in America) Rock the Vote Verified Voting Note not a single conservative, Constitutional group—but organizations that oppose—every one of them do—Voter ID. In otherwise these folks PROMOTE vote fraud, not stop it. Trust SB 450 for honest elections?

SB-450 (Voter’s Choice Act)

by Susie Raye, League of Women Voters, 9/6/17

San Mateo County Democrats, Democracy for America

At the Sep 06, 2017 monthly meeting (http://www.smcdfa.org/calendar) Susie Raye, Program Director of the North and Central League of Women Voters made a powerpoint presentation on SB- 450; Elections: vote by mail voting and mail ballot elections (full text) https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160SB450.

It is the job of the Secretary of State to implement this law. In 2018 up to 14 counties can implement the law subject to review and approval by the Secretary of State. Thus far Napa, Nevada, Sacramento, and San Mateo counties have agreed to participate. Orange County was invited to participate in 2018 but declined. All counties may voluntarily participate beginning 2020. (One person commented that Orange County must not want the voting process to be easier.)

The intent is to make voting more accessible and a more positive experience. A few key points are:

Vote my mail . All voters will receive a ballot. Drop box . The county will set up drop boxes throughout the county in secure, strategic locations to facilitate voters that do not want to put a stamp on the envelop. This is a moot point in San Mateo County as the county has agreed to pay the postage on VBM ballots. Vote Centers Strategically located will be manned up to eleven (11) days prior to Election Day. There will be many fewer vote centers than precincts (neighborhood) voting locations. A county voter can vote at anyone of the vote centers in the county. The Vote Center will have the ability to generate the ballot type on the spot if the voter does not have their ballot. Persons can register and vote the same day.



The Future of California Elections (FoCE) – Modernizing Elections and Expanding Participation

Community meetings targeting language and disability will be conducted extensively throughout the county.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will presented a plan on Sep 26, 2017.

October – December, public hearings will be conducted and copies of the “preliminary” draft plan will be sent to every Mayor, City Council, city Clerk, County Superintendent of Schools, School District Superintendent, Special District General Manager/Director and Community Partners.

Press releases, public services announcements and social media will be used to disseminate information throughout San Mateo County.



The devil is in the details.

The plan must define the standards for voting boxes and voting centers. How many and where will they be placed?

Accountability and chain of custody of votes must be defined to insure one vote, one person, one signature.

California has a history of not enforcing election law.

Mark Melville, candidate for San Mateo County Sheriff addressed the group. He was interested in this topic and wanted to hear the presentation before talking to the group.

He came out right away that he is opposed to register and vote on the same day. He noted that with 42 years in law enforcement getting proper identity can be difficult, and they are the professionals.

Questions were asked if he would turn illegals over to ICE. Mark replied, it is better to apply the penalty for committing the crime rather than turning the person over to ICE. He said ICE will just deport them and they will be back again to repeat the crime.

Supports the 2 nd Amendment.

Amendment. Asked about using military equipment. Mark said there is a process to request and justify equipment and certain things are appropriate for policing and some are not. Then asked if he would buy machine guns. He said we already have machine guns, but it has been a long time since he fired one.

Asked about using drones. Mark said they are very useful to gather information is a safe manner, especially in search and rescue operations.