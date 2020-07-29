SB 614: Allows Functionally Illiterate People to be Government Teachers

By

Should SB 614 pass, teachers will no longer need to show they are capable of teaching students reading. Could it be because they have a problem reading? Remember, if you do not want to be called a racist, sued and lose your job, teachers say nothing about kids that can’t do the work. Eventually those kids see it is not much work to pass all the kids and no one will question it. “Senate Bill 614 would be a good candidate for deferral, since it proposes to jettison California’s quarter century-old method of testing the readiness of prospective teachers to develop students’ reading skills, and is vague on what, if anything, would replace it. It’s obvious, or should be, that reading is the portal to all other educational progress. If a youngster cannot comprehend what’s in a textbook on any subject, everything stops. It’s also obvious that an applicant for a teaching credential should demonstrate at least a basic ability to teach reading. Notice how the media has been silent on ending reading as a requirement for teaching? What else are they keeping from us?

Reading test bill should be shelved

by Dan Walters, CalMatters, 7/29/20

In summary

Legislation to abolish California’s test of would-be teachers’ ability to teach reading should be deferred in this pandemic-shortened session.

The pandemic-truncated 2020 legislative session, which resumed this week, has no shortage of business to conduct and just a month to do it — unless Gov. Gavin Newsom grants an extension.

Legislative leaders have imposed a tightly restricted schedule of committee hearings, with very limited public input, and asked their members to drop non-essential bills. In other words, they should be doing only what needs to be done and setting aside everything else.

Senate Bill 614 would be a good candidate for deferral, since it proposes to jettison California’s quarter century-old method of testing the readiness of prospective teachers to develop students’ reading skills, and is vague on what, if anything, would replace it.

It’s obvious, or should be, that reading is the portal to all other educational progress. If a youngster cannot comprehend what’s in a textbook on any subject, everything stops. It’s also obvious that an applicant for a teaching credential should demonstrate at least a basic ability to teach reading.