By

Government in Sacramento has decided that since only 48% of its students rad at grade level—a massive fail—they should do something other than education. So, they are mandating that their morals, ethics, values and hedonism should be taught to kids, starting at kindergarten. Instead of parents taking care of the children values and principles, government will supersede them.

So, Senator Morrell has proposed a bill, SB 673, to return rights to parents. If that fails, then parents then do not want San Fran values taught to their kids will have to go to private schools or leave the State.

What does SB 673 do?

“Require school districts that teach elementary-age comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention curriculum to make the materials available to parents online.

Restore the right of parents of elementary-age students (TK-6th grade) to opt their children in to comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education courses, rather than having to opt-out.

Requires the district to provide medically accurate and age appropriate sex education material for elementary age children.”

SB 673 by Morrell: An Urgent Message For California Parents With Elementary School Students!

A Bay Area mother of three, Denise Pursche says she never intended to write a bill when she asked Mt. Diablo Unified School District for the sexuality lessons the elementary school planned to teach her twin 5th graders. But she got frustrated when school administrators would only send her lesson titles and vague curriculum summaries. After a month of asking, being sent on detours, and then asking again and again, Denise finally got what she wanted. Once she saw the graphic, age inappropriate content, Denise realized why school personnel tried to hide the curriculum from her.

Denise began working with Senator Mike Morelle (R-Rancho Cucamonga) on SB 673.

SB 673 does the following:

Require school districts that teach elementary-age comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention curriculum to make the materials available to parents online.

Restore the right of parents of elementary-age students (TK-6th grade) to opt their children in to comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education courses, rather than having to opt-out.

Requires the district to provide medically accurate and age appropriate sex education material for elementary age children.

Action Items

1. Call members of the Senate Education Committee and tell them to support SB 673.

2. Sign this PETITION to stop the Sexualization & Gender Fluid Indoctrination of K-12 Kids.