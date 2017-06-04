SB 682 Fact Sheet:  Bill to STOP Illegal Aliens From Using DMV to Register to Vote by Sen. Nielsen

By

Vote fraud, in California STARTS with the DMV. And, currently it is the process used by illegal aliens to have Sacramento authorize fraudulent voter registration The voting roles in California are DELIBERATELY a fraud. An illegal alien can get a drivers license, and then use that, without any vetting, to be a registered voter. All they have to do is lie when asked if they are eligible to be a voter. Do you expect someone that lies every day about being here legally, that steal, everyday health care, welfare, jobs, and housing and protected by government from Federal law to tell the truth? These are professional liars—why be subtle? “Crucially, this system allows anyone with a drivers’ license who self-certifies that they are eligible to register to vote. Unfortunately, this can include those who are ineligible, and whom the DMV knows to be ineligible: namely, those who hold AB 60 drivers’ licenses. AB 60 licenses are granted to undocumented immigrants, and do not establish eligibility for voter registration as would a non-AB 60 license. The DMV labels AB 60 licenses in their internal database, and the holders’ noncitizen status is indicated on the physical card, but that information is not available electronically to other agencies, including SOS. Furthermore, there is no protocol for communication between SOS and DMV in the event that an AB 60 license holder attempts to register online to vote. Due to that lack of disclosure, SOS may be illegally and unintentionally approving online voter registration for persons ineligible to vote. SB 682 by State Senator Jim Nielsen would close this gross violation of our voting laws—and the Democrats are slow moving the effort. Instead of wanting honest elections, the Democrats are proving they are the Party of fixed and fraudulent elections. Honest elections work against Democrats and their special interests. Why hasn’t the media demanding an end to this corruption? Because we understand the media is not on the side of honest elections—otherwise they would be screaming for a fix.

SB 682 Fact Sheet: Bill to STOP Illegal Aliens From Using DMV to Register to Vote by Sen. Nielsen

By State Senator Jim Nielsen, 2/17

SUMMARY SB 682 addresses an oversight in current law and procedure that facilitates Secretary of State (SOS) approval of online voter registration for persons ineligible to vote.

BACKGROUND In 2011, SB 397 authorized California’s online voter registration system, which in part required that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) transmit pertinent information and an electronic copy of a voter registration applicant’s signature to the SOS. Today, when a person registers to vote online, they fill out an electronic registration affidavit which is submitted to SOS, then, to complete the affidavit, SOS receives that person’s signature from DMV’s drivers’ license database.

Crucially, this system allows anyone with a drivers’ license who self-certifies that they are eligible to register to vote. Unfortunately, this can include those who are ineligible, and whom the DMV knows to be ineligible: namely, those who hold AB 60 drivers’ licenses. AB 60 licenses are granted to undocumented immigrants, and do not establish eligibility for voter registration as would a non-AB 60 license. The DMV labels AB 60 licenses in their internal database, and the holders’ noncitizen status is indicated on the physical card, but that information is not available electronically to other agencies, including SOS.

Furthermore, there is no protocol for communication between SOS and DMV in the event that an AB 60 license holder attempts to register online to vote. Due to that lack of disclosure, SOS may be illegally and unintentionally approving online voter registration for persons ineligible to vote.

Current DMV practices actively work to divert AB 60 license applicants from registering to vote at the DMV under 2015’s AB 1461 – the Motor Voter Act – but that diversion does not extend to the online voter registration system.

California online voter registration operates on an honor system, where applicants simply check a box affirming their eligibility to vote without any other citizenship verification. Therefore, AB 60 license holders who are confused as to voter eligibility requirements (or who are knowingly willing to commit fraud) are not in any way prevented from successfully registering to vote online.

EXISTING LAW Currently, no existing law prevents DMV from providing to SOS for the purpose of voter registration the signatures of persons they know to be ineligible to vote.

THIS BILL SB 682 addresses the current oversight by stipulating that DMV is precluded from providing SOS with signatures of AB 60 license holders.

SB 682 also addresses the possibility that some AB 60 license holders may currently be registered to vote by requiring that DMV provide SOS with a list of the names of all individuals who were granted AB 60 licenses, and whose information was provided to SOS prior to this bill taking effect (January 1, 2018). Anticipated amendments will then clarify that SOS must revoke the voter registration of all persons on that list.