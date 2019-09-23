SB 696—Killed Right to Have Political Parties NOT Authorized by Government. Is Your Party Next?

By

The Democrats, with the help of a very, very rich Republican, ending the electoral rights of Republicans, Democrats and others to nominate candidates of their choice. Worse, it also eliminated all but the Top Two” (Prop. 14) from being on the November ballot, disallowing write-ins on that ballot. In 2018, thanks to the Democrats trying to end political Parties—along with the extremely rich Republican 41 legislative seats out of 153 and for the second consecutive election, NO Republican was on the ballot for U.S. Senator. The people of California and a choice, like in the old Soviet Union or Cuba, China or Russia or Iran of today, between a totalitarian and a super totalitarian. Hence voter suppression—who wants to vote for a dictator, regardless of the floor. SB 696 by the moderate Socialist from Orange County, State Senator Tom Umberg, would end the right of political parties from naming themselves —government will control the names. Is this a slippery slip? What prevents a future legislature from declaring that the name Republican confuses people with Republic and Democrats cause voters to be caused with Democracy—and end those Parties. In fact, the real goal by the Republican money man was to end political parties in the State—that is what it appears was his goal. Oh, under the bill if a political party does not change its name by October 30, 2019—just 43 days after the bill was signed into law, the Secretary of State will end the registration of the voters in the Party and end the Party, totally. This is called a Soviet style suppression of the vote. Step by step voting rights, choice of political parties and candidates have been taken away from us. Yet, few notice it or care.

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2019–2020 REGULAR SESSION

Senate Bill 2/22/19

No. 696

Introduced by Senator Umberg

February 22, 2019

An act to amend Section 5001 of, and to add Section 5201 to, the Elections Code, relating to elections, and declaring the urgency thereof, to take effect immediately.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 696, Umberg. Elections: political parties.

Under existing law, a group of electors may qualify a new political party by holding a caucus or convention at which temporary party officers are elected, by designating a party name, and by filing notice with the Secretary of State that the party has organized, elected temporary officers, and has declared its intent to qualify in a primary election. Existing law prohibits the name of a new party from being so similar to the name of an existing party so as to mislead the voters or from conflicting with the name of an existing political body that has previously filed notice with the Secretary of State.

This bill would prohibit the name of a party from including the phrase “no party preference” or “decline to state” or the word “independent” or a variation of that word or those phrases. The bill would require a party that is qualified on the effective date of the bill, but whose name includes a variation of the phrase “no party preference” or “decline to state” or the word “independent,” to file a change of name notice with the Secretary of State by October 29, 2019. The Secretary of State would be required to disqualify, by October 30, 2019, any party that fails to so submit an appropriate change of name notice. The Secretary of State would be required to send related notices, as provided.

This bill would declare that it is to take effect immediately as an urgency statute.

Digest Key

Vote: 2/3 Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: NO