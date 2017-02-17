SB11: Senator Gaines Introduces Bill To Protect Taxpayers

When the taxpayer makes an honest mistake, government penalizes them heavily. More government makes a mistake, it is swept under the rug and those responsible say “opps”. It is time that is changed State Senator Ted Gaines has created a legislative bill to protect citizens from an out of control bureaucracy—sadly such a bill is needed. Ina perfect world government would admit its mistakes and stop harassing the taxpayers.

“Under existing law, tax payments made after the filing deadline are subject to interest and penalty. The BOE is currently authorized to waive any penalties or interest if the late payment is due to a disaster or BOE error, however, it is the responsibility of the taxpayer to file paperwork and petition for a refund.

“This bill would grant the BOE authority to relieve California taxpayers and businesses from having to jump through hoops to settle up with the government for money they never should have owed. No paperwork, no waiting period, no lost capital,” said Senator Gaines. “Why should the government make mistakes and taxpayers have to pay the price?”

Isn’t it time to force government to be honest? Why not have government face its responsibilities for errors and problems? Let the people control government. I support SB 11.