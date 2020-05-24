By

SBA tells Planned Parenthood to return $80M in stimulus funds

By Mark Moore, NY Post, 5/20/20

Planned Parenthood affiliates applied for and received $80 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and now the Small Business Administration wants the money back because they should have been aware they are not eligible for the funds, according to a report.

The SBA is reaching out to the 37 affiliates to explain they are ineligible because they are affiliates of Planned Parenthood, which has more than 500 employees, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the nation’s largest abortion provider, has more than 600 employees.

The SBA in the letter warned that “severe penalties” were possible and that incorrect or false eligibility certifications for the stimulus funds could lead to criminal or civil sanctions if the SBA determines the borrowers knowingly made false statements.

The report said a Planned Parenthood affiliate in Metropolitan Washington will receive a letter saying, although self-certified that it was eligible for a $1,328,000 loan, according to the SBA’s guidelines, it will have to return the money.

The Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties received a $7.5 million loan — the largest granted to the organization’s affiliates.

Planned Parenthood, in a statement, said some of its nonprofit organizations applied and received awards “under eligibility rules established by the CARES Act and the SBA, which they met.”

“Planned Parenthood health centers play a core role in the social safety net, and there is no more critical time for the care they provide than during a public health crisis,” said the statement from Jacqueline Ayers, vice president of government relations and public policy. It went on to claim the action was a “political attack on Planned Parenthood health centers and access to reproductive health care.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri called for an investigation, while demanding the money be returned.

“There is no ambiguity in the legislation that passed or public record around its passage that organizations such as Planned Parenthood, whose parent organization has close to half a billion dollars in assets, is not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program,” Rubio said.

“Those funds must be returned immediately. Furthermore, the SBA should open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, the banks, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law, all appropriate legal options should be pursued,” he continued.

Hawley echoed Rubio’s comments: “The money needs to be recovered and if anybody knowingly falsified applications, they need to be prosecuted.”

GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and James Lankford of Oklahoma also demanded the funds be returned.

A request for comment from Planned Parenthood was not immediately returned.