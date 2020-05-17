Scam: PH.D/Not Medical Doctor Keeps Ten Million Under House Arrest in Los Angeles

By

This is one of the biggest scams in California. It rivals the High Speed Rail, $200 billion special interest, corporate welfare/union scam. Except the train to NoWhere is not killing anyone. “Dr.” Barbara Ferrer is the health director for Los Angeles County. She is not even close to being in the field of medicine, nursing or scientists—she is a glorified social worker. Dr. Ferrer received her Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Brandeis University, a Master of Arts in Public Health from Boston University, a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and a Bachelor of Arts in Community Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz She announced, never been elected to any office, that Los Angeles County would be closed till July 31. She was forced to walk it back. Now instead of being closing till July 31—HER extension of this business, family, education, job killing dictate has no end—could last till December 31 or beyond. Los Angeles County is part of the 25th Congressional District. It is my belief that the dictates of Ferrer, Garcetti and the Supreme Leader Newsom caused the blowout election of Mike Garcia to Congress. In 2018 the Democrats won the seat by 7 points. Since then they added 17,000 more Democrats than Republican—yet lost the seat by 12 points. It wasn’t just good campaigning, it was a backlash against totalitarian government.

Ten million people are locked down at the whim of a very well paid SJW ‘doctor’

By Carol Brown, American Thinker, 5/15/20



Barbara Ferrer, or “Dr. Barbara Ferrer,” as she likes to be called, is the director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. In this role, she dictates public policy on the endless lockdown that is destroying millions of lives in a city that’s in a perpetual state of decay.

You’d think that, at the very least, she’d be a medical doctor. But she’s not. Per a Los Angeles Times article, at one point in her life, she thought about becoming a doctor, so I guess that’s supposed to count.

Ferrer has racked up a lot of useless degrees in fields of study such as her claim to be a doctor — a Ph.D. in social welfare from the notorious incubator of leftists, Brandeis University. Via USC:

Say what?! Not only do those degrees sound irrelevant to her current job, but they sound irrelevant to work of any kind.

Of course, the Los Angeles Times doesn’t see it that way. The reporters there think she’s quite a star in the health field while gushing over her social justice credentials, including being an “activist” and a “community organizer.” It’s probably icing on the leftist cake that she was also born in Puerto Rico.

Her track record as the director of public health for Los Angeles has been shoddy. She is exercising dictatorial power over the lives of ten million residents of L.A. County, and is not yet ready to tell them when their agony will end.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer made news Tuesday when she told the county’s board of Supervisors that the “Safer at Home” order would almost certainly be extended for three more months when it expired May 15. Outrage ensued, and the Board of Supervisors and Ferrer herself walked back those comments. Turns out that walk-back was just a giant “psych!” because Ferrer announced the new order Wednesday — one with no expiration date. But, give her credit for being literal — it wasn’t a three-month extension.

No matter. She’s got all the credentials a leftist needs to land a peach job. Did I mention she earns more than half a million dollars a year to run the city farther into the ground?

And it is this unqualified, idiotic, well paid social justice warrior who is in charge of steering the Los Angeles lockdown toward infinity.