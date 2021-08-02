By

In California a pay day of $20 million is poverty wages for an actor. After you take the managers fee, accountants and attorneys fees, add the cost of the publicity, fulltime make up artist, hair dresser, stylist (the person who picks out what you wear), personal trainer . Then you have State and Federal taxes. In the end, out of $20 million, the take home pay may be only a few million days—poverty level in Hollywood, where boy friends, girl friends, drug dealers and liquor bills take up a big portion of wages. “Mrs. Johansson’s lawyer, Robert Loblaw, claimed they had a strong case, citing the state’s soaring cost of living, a tax rate to dwarf all other states, and little to show for it besides a “bloated, inefficient, bureaucratic cesspool.” Mr. Loblaw continued, “Disney is paying her $20 million, plus compensation from Disney+ premium fees. Here in California, that’ll buy you a vegan latté and two trips to the Tibetan oxygen sauna. Untenable for sure.” Satire? Not by much.

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney For Not Paying Her A Living Wage For California

BabylonBee.com, 8/2/21

HOLLYWOOD, CA—From her new residence within a tent city behind Disney’s movie studio, Scarlett Johansson held a press conference to announce a lawsuit alleging her payout from the entertainment giant came woefully short of a living wage for the state of California.

The Black Widow star broke down sobbing and was seen being comforted by a fellow tent city resident, Robert Downey Jr., who had squandered his wealth at an In-N-Out drive-thru.

Following the press conference, the starving Johannson was able to procure a gluten-free bagel with keto-friendly spread by identifying as a male actor, thereby adding 25% to her salar