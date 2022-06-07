Schiff (Promoter of Russian Hoax): January 6 Probe Will Present a ‘Great Deal’ of Information Not Yet Seen

By

The Jon Lovitz of the Congress, Adam Schiff just can’t stop lying. He claimed for months that he had seen PROOF that Trump engaged in treason! He expected the President to be indicted. That scam came totally apart in the Sussman trial when the cabal of the FBI/Department of Justice and Hillary Clinton—personally—was involved in trying to create a coup. Those involved should be indicted for treason. Schiff was a major part of the scam. So when he says we will get a great deal of information about January 6—sounds more like his efforts to become a U.S. Senator replacing Feinstein, than an honest statement. He is making millions of Internet political donations for his run. The more outrageous his statements, the more money he makes. He is the P.T. Barnum of Congress.

Schiff: January 6 Probe Will Present a ‘Great Deal’ of Information Not Yet Seen

PAM KEY, Breitbart, 6/5/22

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot will present information Americans have not yet seen.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: New York Times was first to report, CBS has confirmed, that Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, actually warned the Secret Service and the lead agent protecting the vice president the day before January 6 that he thought the president would turn on the vice president and that it would pose a direct security risk. We know Mr. Short plans to testify himself before your committee. Is that sufficient? Do you need to hear from the Vice President?

SCHIFF: Margaret, we’re not commenting on specific witnesses so I can’t confirm or deny who will appear before us. I can say that certainly one of the themes that we will be fleshing out is the- the fact that in advance of the 6th, that there was an understanding of the propensity for violence that day, of the participation of white nationalist groups, of the effect that the continued propagation of this big lie to rile up the country and rile up the president’s base was likely to lead to violence. So you will see that theme among the narratives that will be exhibited during these hearings. But as to a particular witness, I really can’t comment.

BRENNAN: But if you don’t deliver a bombshell on Thursday, don’t you run the risk of losing the public’s attention here?

SCHIFF: Our goal is to present the narrative of what happened in this country, how close we came to losing our democracy, what led to that violent attack on the 6th? The American people, I think, know a great deal already. They’ve seen a number of bombshells already. There’s a great deal they haven’t seen. But perhaps most important is the public hasn’t seen it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first non peaceful transfer of power in our history. So we want to tell that comprehensive narrative, and we’re aiming at people and audience, frankly, that still has an open mind about these facts. We want to counter the continuing propagation of big lies. And that’s- that’s what our goal is.