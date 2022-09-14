Schizophrenic Homeless Drug Dealers Are On A RAMPAGE Taking Over The Streets Of San Fran — This Is What Democrat-Run Cities Look Like Across The U.S.

By

San Fran is a Third World Country. Literally the crazies, the gangs and the drug dealers own the city streets. “Mentally ill criminals are wreaking havoc across the streets of progressive cities as policies instituted by Democrat lawmakers, designed to end the rule of law, take effect. The majority of homeless drug dealers and drug addicts are moving to the Democrat-run city to receive welfare, sell drugs, and get away with violent crimes while surrounded by police. Defund the police measures and bail reform have crippled law enforcement officials’ ability to fight crime while policies enacted during the covid pandemic allow criminals a get-out-of-jail pass. This city has committed suicide. It was not an earthquake that killed San Fran—it was government. Earthquakes are natural. This town killed itself election by election. No one living in this sick town has a right to complain.

Schizophrenic Homeless Drug Dealers Are On A RAMPAGE Taking Over The Streets Of San Francisco — This Is What Democrat-Run Cities Look Like Across The U.S.

By Alicia Powe, The Gateway Pundit, 9/14/22



Mentally ill criminals are wreaking havoc across the streets of progressive cities as policies instituted by Democrat lawmakers, designed to end the rule of law, take effect.

The majority of homeless drug dealers and drug addicts are moving to the Democrat-run city to receive welfare, sell drugs, and get away with violent crimes while surrounded by police. Defund the police measures and bail reform have crippled law enforcement officials’ ability to fight crime while policies enacted during the covid pandemic allow criminals a get-out-of-jail pass.

Ultra-liberal San Francisco has become the capital of crime wave hysteria as policies passed to defund the police, which bar cops from arresting or jailing violent criminals, take effect.

In July, San Francisco implemented a $3 million program to deploy community workers instead of police to respond to “low-level” emergency complaints about the homeless.

A viral video showcases the effectiveness of the “crime-fighting community workers” amid the dire homelessness crisis in the city.

Two men, one of whom is shirtless, are seen brawling in squalor on the trash-littered city sidewalk, in footage recorded by J. Terrell Allen while walking around his neighborhood.

As the two men wrestle to the debris-ridden ground, another man gangs up on the shirtless man, beating him to the ground down with a broomstick.

The crowd of apparently homeless people appears unfazed by the chaos as another man tosses a pair of shoes in a plastic garbage bag and walks off., according to the video has garnered 5.4 million views.

WATCH:

“SOMA isn’t safe. Just happened. This is disgusting,” wrote Allen.

“I love going for long walks and passing by this every single day in my hood,” Allen added in a separate tweet. “Love the smell of crack and poop. Beautiful San Francisco.”

Best-selling author of “Apocalypse” Michael Shellenberger also provided a snapshot of the grim situation in San Francisco.

“If we’re being honest, they pay you to be homeless here,” notes Shellenberger, who conducted interviews with dozens of homeless drug dealers and addicts. “They also let you sell fentanyl to children.”

A homeless drug dealer claims he relocated from “Texas to San Francisco for the drugs” and now receives nearly $1000 in welfare to sell drugs in the streets while he no longer fears reprisal from law enforcement

” If we are going to be homeless, it’s pretty f*cking easy here. If we are going to be realistic, they pay you to be homeless here,” the drug dealer named James explained.

“I get $620 bucks a month” from “a f*cking phone call,” he said. “Two hundred food stamps and $620 bucks a month, forget about it. Why wouldn’t I do it. It’s fucking free money. This right now is literally by choice. Why would I want to pay rent. I got a fucking cell phone that I’ve got Amazon Prime and Netflix on.”

“We used to battle with the cops. Now, it’s like the cops are — it’s like they’re your neighbors.”

Like James, the majority of the homeless people occupying the streets of San Francisco relocated to the city with lax laws from other states.

A drug addict named Ben who moved to San Francisco from Alabama described watching “a man get shot in the head right” by “another homeless guy. “

WATCH:

“Listen to the homeless,” Shellenberger captioned a thread featuring videos of interviews with homeless drug dealers who warn people are getting “raped” and people getting “hit in the head with crowbars and bats” on a regular basis in broad daylight in the blue city.

Similar destitute conditions are found across the nation in Democrat-run cities as the cries to defund the police take effect.

Over the Labor Day weekend “gun violence cut a bloody swath through progressive cities” leaving “dozens of people shot in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, including at least 16 fatally,” the New York Post reports.

The high crime rate in Chicago will continue to soar under the “Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act,” a new law passed by Democrat politicians that eliminates cash bail for 12 non-detainable offenses, including second-degree murder.

The measure will do away with “the bail requirement for aggravated battery, arson, drug-induced homicide, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, intimidation, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, drug offenses, and threatening a public official,” Natural News reports.

The act takes effect on January 1, permitting perpetrators of these crimes to simply be charged and released back into the community without bail.

The Democrat Party, which heralds MS-13 as “children of God,” is hellbent on destroying the rule of law, Fox News host Tucker Carlson warns.

“The rule of law is the one thing that America has always had that the rest of the world has not. That’s why people come here,” Carlson admonished. “Liberals do not consider it important. They’re working to end it. Equal protection under the law is disappearing.”