Scholarship Applications for Illegal Aliens Down 40% in One Year

Great news for honest students and taxpayers. Also good news for schools on the cusp of needing more space. Thanks to the new Administration in Washington, many have received the message that until laws are repealed, they will be enforced. In this case there are 40% fewer applications for scholarships for illegal aliens—nicknamed “dreamers” by Barack Obama. Maybe the money will now go to honest students and citizens? “Last year at this time, the California Student Aid Commission had 34,000 applications. Now, just a few days before the March 2 Cal Grant deadline for new applications, there are only 20,000 applications on file. “Under the Dream Act, no student’s personal information is shared at the federal level,” Mr. Oakley says. “I encourage all eligible students to apply today for the Cal Grant, as well as other forms of state-funded financial aid, such as the Board of Governors Fee Waiver, that are available year-round.” The illegal aliens understand that since the Feds give California money for education and the University system, the information on them also belongs to the Federal government. If you sign up for a “Dreamers” scholarship you are admitting you are here illegally—making it easier to find you and much easier for deportation—because you have already admitted it in writing. Without a lot of fanfare the climate is changing.

Fewer community college students tapping state’s “Dream Act” aid

Central Valley Business Times, 4/24/17

There’s been a dramatic drop in financial aid applications among undocumented students taking classes at California’s community colleges, the system says Friday.

“It’s apparent that the national conversation surrounding immigration and deportation has created an environment that is confusing and threatening to many of our students,” says California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

Last year at this time, the California Student Aid Commission had 34,000 applications. Now, just a few days before the March 2 Cal Grant deadline for new applications, there are only 20,000 applications on file.

“Under the Dream Act, no student’s personal information is shared at the federal level,” Mr. Oakley says. “I encourage all eligible students to apply today for the Cal Grant, as well as other forms of state-funded financial aid, such as the Board of Governors Fee Waiver, that are available year-round.”

The California Dream Act allows undocumented students to apply for many of the same financial aid opportunities available to others. Renewal of Cal Grants under the California Dream Act can be made after March 2.

“Our 113 community college campuses are a promise to the future and their doors are open to all eligible students. I urge everyone to apply,” Mr. Oakley says.

The California community college network is the largest system of higher education in the nation composed of 72 districts and 113 colleges serving 2.1 million students per year.