I bet you thought that government schools were for reading, writing and arithmetic. LAUSD is bankrupt, it is forced to go to the public for a $500 million bond—which will fail. When it fails, they still have to pay for the union contract they signed—and they did not have a dime to do that! What as this District collapses. Instead, they are using money they do not have to provide welfare and legal assistance to illegal aliens—while honest Americans students go without a quality education.

School-based legal clinic addresses needs of Los Angeles immigrant families

Protesters chant during a May Day demonstration outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco on Monday. Thousands are expected to take to the streets across the United States to participate in May Day demonstrations.

A school-university partnership represents a growing effort to bring legal services into schools.

Linda Jacobson, Education Dive, 5/10/19

LOS ANGELES — Almost 51 years ago, the son of an immigrant family shot and killed Senator Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel, west of downtown Los Angeles.

Today the complex of six community schools named for Kennedy — and occupying the same piece of land as the site of the assassination — houses a new legal clinic designed to assist families in the immigrant-dense communities of Koreatown and Pico-Union.

The Immigrant Family Legal Clinic at RFK Community Schools is a partnership between the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

“This effort is about transforming Los Angeles,” LAUSD Board President Monica Garcia said Thursday at a ceremony celebrating the opening of the clinic. “It is about the pursuit of justice.”

The legal clinic “advances two key pillars” of the community school model — “integrated student supports and family and community partnerships,” Karen Quartz, the director of UCLA’s Center for Community Schooling, said in an interview.

Just as community schools might have on-site health clinics, after-school programs or food banks, the legal clinic makes services available on the school site to remove obstacles students and families might face in seeking assistance. Even the placement of the office — next to the school’s welcome center — is intended to communicate a sense of trust and safety.

“This is for everyone,” Quartz said. “It’s part of the school campus, not an outside organization.”

A mural of Robert F. Kennedy hangs in the school site’s Paul Schrade Library, named for a labor leader and Kennedy adviser who was also shot during the assassination.

Credit: Linda Jacobson/Education Dive

Leaders don’t know exactly how many of the 4,000 students across the six schools are undocumented, but in a yearly survey, students are asked to what extent they are concerned about a range of issues that might present obstacles to pursuing college — with “not having papers” being one of the possible answers. Based on that data, Quartz estimates about a third of the student population is undocumented.

In a video played for attendees at the ceremony Friday, Quartz explained that school leaders began to recognize students were concerned about their status when seniors in the first graduating class of 2012 weren’t applying for college financial aid.

In addition to handling individual cases, clinic director Nina Rabin and the UCLA law students, who are participating in a class focused on the clinic, run legal workshops for families and teachers on immigration-related issues.

While the law students may not be planning to specialize in immigration when they become lawyers, Rabin said they are learning skills, such as client interviewing and working with families experiencing trauma, that are part of any public interest work.

“I hope that it makes people feel more comfortable because this is their home,” said second-year UCLA law student Matt Erle. In addition to consulting with individual students and families, he is also working on “sanctuary” language for the school, which typically means that federal immigration agents won’t be allowed onto a campus without a warrant, subpoena or court order and that a superintendent or district attorney would have to approve any requests for information about students.

LAUSD Board President Monica Garcia, left, and Karen Quartz of UCLA during the ceremony

Credit: Linda Jacobson/Education Dive

School as a ‘lifeline’

The demand for partnerships between schools and those with expertise in immigration law has increased since President Donald Trump took office and federal policies have shifted toward limiting refugee admissions to the U.S., increasing arrests of undocumented immigrants, and separating family members at the U.S.-Mexico border.