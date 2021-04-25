School Board Member Emotional ABUSE Children—End the Phony Mask Mandate

By

The scientific data is clear, as the report from Stanford University showed and published by the National Institute of Health. Wearing a mask is worthless and can do emotional and physical harm. Yet out schools are demanding children hide their faces for seven hours a day, stay away from other children and be fearful of living. This is why we have RECALLS—if the school board will not act like intelligent adults, then we need new school board members who will. It is time to take our schools back for the purpose of education, not making our kids an experiment in how to control society.

Mother goes viral slamming face mask requirements for children: ‘Take these masks off of my child’

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

by Andrew Mark Miller, Washington Examiner, 4/22/21

Georgia mother has gone viral on social media after slamming lawmakers for requiring children to wear masks in schools to combat the coronavirus.

“Every month, I come here, and I hear the same thing. Social [and] emotional health,” Georgia mother Courtney Ann Taylor said at the start of the video, which has been seen over 600,000 times. “If you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight.”

“This is not March 2020 anymore,” Taylor continued. “We have three vaccines, every adult in the state of Georgia that wants that vaccine is eligible to get it right now, and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus.”

Taylor, holding back tears, said, “Shame on us,” and explained that she believes adults have ignored the science and continued to force children to wear masks for seven hours a day and socially distance themselves from their friends.

The emotional mother added that her 6-year-old child begs her every month to do something about the mask mandates.

“It’s April 15, 2021, and it’s time. Take these masks off of my child,” Taylor said, prompting applause from the audience.

Taylor then took aim at officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, explaining that “we did not vote for people at the CDC.”

“We elected the five of you,” Taylor said, pointing at the local leadership in the room. “We chose you to make decisions that would be in our children’s best interest.”

Taylor continued: “Forcing 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9-year-old little children to cover their noses and their mouths, where they breathe, for seven hours a day, every day for the last nine months for a virus that you know doesn’t affect them. That is not in their best interest. And this has to stop. Defend our children.”

At the conclusion of her speech, Taylor walks away from the podium and receives another round of applause from the audience.