Progressives are racist. Maybe that is why only 26% of Hispanics now support the demented Joe Biden. They understand the Democrats, using Margaret Sangers views on eugenics, want to eliminate the Hispanic people, via abortion. “”I would rather get an abortion than have a [b]rown child who ends up being adopted by white evangelicals… an abortion is an act of love,” wrote Jo Luehmann. Luehmann is, ironically, a pastor and, up until Monday, sat on San Diego’s Elevate Elementary School’s Board as a Parent Board Trustee. With views like this she may be a charter member of her local KKK. If a Republican said this they would be denounced by the GOP, the media would call for them to be deported or at least jailed as a terrorist. Why won’t the Democrats or media denounce this Democrat?

School board member says it’s better to ‘get an abortion than have a brown child who ends up adopted by white evangelicals’

Jo Luehmann is, ironically, a pastor and, up until Monday, sat on San Diego’s Elevate Elementary School’s Board as a Parent Board Trustee.

Ashley St. Clair, PM, 5/24/22

“I would rather get an abortion than have a [b]rown child who ends up being adopted by white evangelicals… an abortion is an act of love,” wrote Jo Luehmann. Luehmann is, ironically, a pastor and, up until Monday, sat on San Diego’s Elevate Elementary School’s Board as a Parent Board Trustee.

She added, “It is not a kindness to children of the global majority to give them to people who’ll traumatize them with self and ancestral hatred.”

Luehmann’s tweet spread like wildfire, receiving comment from prominent right-wing figures like Charlie Kirk, saying “Not sure I’ve ever seen anything more ghoulish, disgusting, and outright racist than this tweet.”

Despite the National School Board Administration’s call to President Biden for worrisome parents to be labeled as “domestic terrorists,” parents across the country are motivated to hold school board members like Luehmann accountable for their radical and discriminatory sentiments.

Attorney Joe McBride of McBride Law saw Luehmann’s tweet and was the one to discover she had a position as a school board trustee. McBride was quick to comment on how Luehmann’s rant violated the school’s policy against racial and religious discrimination.

McBride spoke to The Post Millennial on his discovery, stating “The thought that this monster was sitting on the board of a Blue Ribbon school infecting children with her racist poison infuriated me—so I acted.”

He encourages parents to seek legal remedy for discrimination like Luehmann’s, “It is 100 percent illegal to discriminate against you based on your race or religion, and schools who tolerate this type of behavior should be sued into oblivion.”

Parents are indeed mobilizing to hold school officials responsible for religious discrimination nationwide, with a Maine superintendent receiving formal complaints for religious discrimination after gender theory material was distributed earlier this month.

McBride applauded the crowdsourced criticism of Luehmann saying, “Throngs of good people contacted the school to express their disgust. Now she’s off of the school board, and those beautiful children are once again learning in a safe space that welcomes all.”

Luehmann’s resignation letter could have been an apology, but was instead a doubling-down on her tweet, blaming everything from “white supremacy” to gun violence for her resignation.

“Due to threats against my family’s safety and the political climate in this country where every day we hear of a new shooting, I have decided to resign from the board,” her letter read. “I don’t apologize for writing what I wrote,” Luehmann said, “white supremacy can win against one of us for one day, but it cannot win against all of us forever.”

Lack of accountability and parent-blaming like Luehmann’s was a significant contributing factor to the NSBA’s draft letter asking for the National Guard to combat parent uproar.

As of the writing of this article, Elevate Elementary School Board has yet to comment on Luehmann’s post or resignation.