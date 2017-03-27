School Board NEEDS to Keep Kids in Underperforming Schools—for the $$

By

Simple question, given a choice, which school district would you send your child: “Oak Park High School, a ninth-through-12th-grade campus of about 1,500 students, features robotics and computer animation courses, offers 67 different extracurricular clubs and has a 99 percent graduation rate. It was named among the Top 10 high schools in California last year by Newsweek magazine. Oak Park Unified students scored 78 percent out of 100 on both math and English tests last year, compared to SVUSD’s scores of 50 percent on math and 51 percent on English.” Now some districts want to end schools of choice. If they do, they will get very few of the fleeing students back. Parents will move to the better districts or will send their children to private schools or home school. You should know it is a one hour round trip from Simi Valley to Oak Park schools. Parents are willing to do that for a better education. Money spent to lobbying against parental choice could be used to improve the quality of education. What do you think?

Board formally opposes District of Choice bill

By Hector Gonzalez, Simi Valley Acorn, 3/24/17

A program that makes it easier for parents to pull their children out of low-performing schools and enroll them in districts outside their neighborhoods is to blame for a significant drop in Simi Valley Unified School District enrollment over the years, according to a resolution approved Tuesday.

Without discussion, school board members unanimously approved the document opposing the state’s District of Choice program, which allows students to transfer to nearby districts that have deemed themselves DOCs without having to seek permission from their home districts.

Less than 25 miles from SVUSD is Oak Park Unified School District in Oak Park, which enrolls the second-largest number of District of Choice students in the state, after Walnut Valley Unified in Walnut.

“The second-largest District of Choice in California . . . draws away families that would otherwise aid us in maintaining greater academic, economic and ethnic diversity in our SVUSD student population,” the resolution states.

In the past, school board members have blamed enrollment declines for teacher layoffs and the closures of Simi Elementary School in 2014 and Abraham Lincoln and Justin elementary schools in 2015. From a peak of 21,717 students in the 2003- 04 school year, enrollment had fallen to about 17,360 students in 2015-16.

A provision in the 1993 law phases out the District of Choice program at the end of this school year, on July 1. But in January, Assembly member Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) introduced AB 185, co-authored by Assembly member Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach), which, if passed, would extend District of Choice through 2023. Oak Park falls under Irwin’s 44th Assembly District.

Along with her bill, Irwin has a petition on her website in support of the program and OPUSD, which will lose millions in funding if District of Choice is allowed to lapse.

“As the second-largest District of Choice in the state, Oak Park Unified School District serves as a model of learning by providing students with creative pathways to excel in a variety of courses,” the petition reads.

“This is exactly how we should be promoting learning and getting students excited about education.”

Committed to opposition

According to the resolution passed in Simi Valley this week, “SVUSD is willing to participate in advocacy against legislation that proposes to extend DOC.”

“SVUSD intends to join forces with other school districts facing this challenge in an effort to defeat any proposed DOC legislation,” the resolution states.

Superintendent Jason Peplinski said he plans to take the resolution with him when he and Associate Superintendent of Business and Finance Ron Todo fly to Sacramento this week for two days of meetings with education officials and legislators.

“This will be a nice thing to be able to bring along as part of our evidence of our district’s commitment to really work on reforms in this area,” Peplinski told board members Tuesday.

A review in February 2016 by the state Legislative Analyst’s Office concluded District of Choice was working as intended by giving parents the option of moving their children to better-performing schools and increasing competition among districts.

About 10,000 students are enrolled in 47 Districts of Choice around the state.

But critics, including the California School Boards Associations and the ACLU, blame District of Choice for declining enrollment in smaller districts and in schools in low-income neighborhoods as students transfer to DOCs with smaller class sizes and higher test scores.

That’s because most of the money state and federal governments provide for education in the classroom is essentially attached to students, following them into whatever school they show up for most of the day.

For example, transfer students bring in an extra $5.2 million a year to Oak Park Unified, where 37 percent of the district’s 4,543 students came from other districts in 2014- 15, according to the legislative analyst’s evaluation.

This school year, about 400 students who otherwise would be attending Simi Valley schools are enrolled in Oak Park Unified, said Cliff Moore, a consultant for the Oak Park district.

Oak Park High School, a ninth-through-12th-grade campus of about 1,500 students, features robotics and computer animation courses, offers 67 different extracurricular clubs and has a 99 percent graduation rate. It was named among the Top 10 high schools in California last year by Newsweek magazine.

Oak Park Unified students scored 78 percent out of 100 on both math and English tests last year, compared to SVUSD’s scores of 50 percent on math and 51 percent on English.

Without naming Oak Park Unified specifically, SVUSD’s resolution points to that district’s proximity to Simi Valley for drawing away families, leading to enrollment declines and “the loss of SVUSD teaching staff over the decades.”