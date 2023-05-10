School District:  Teacher Must LIE to Parents

By

This is a simple story. The Jurupa government schools are mandating teachers LIE to the parents.

“Jessica Tapia, claims she was wrongfully terminated after she refused to abide by district rules barring her from truthfully talking to parents about their children’s gender identities.

Tapia is suing Jurupa Unified School District Superintendent Trenton Hansen and Assistant Superintendent Daniel Brooks. Tapia says she was deprived of her constitutional right to religion and freedom of speech.

To me this is a criminal act of child abuse—and the Principal and the Superintendent need to be arrested. I hope the parents also sue—or leave the district. These schools are unsafe for children.

Riverside County ex-teacher sues school district after refusing to hide kids’ gender transitions from parents

KUSI Newsroom, 5/8/23 https://www.kusi.com/riverside-county-ex-teacher-sues-school-district-after-refusing-to-hide-kids-gender-transitions-from-parents/

RIVERSIDE (KUSI) – A Christian ex-teacher from Jurupa Unified School District in Riverside County is taking legal action against the district after being terminated.

