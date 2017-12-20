School Firearm Ban Among New California Gun Laws

Buy ammunition on January 1, 2018 in California and you will have to get an FBI background check—and you will not be legally allowed to buy in Arizona and bring it back to this State. Watch as many Californians break the law. If the State can violate Federal immigration laws, why can’t citizens nullify State gun laws? Jerry Brown is a role model for all of us, right?

“One of the new laws closes a loophole in an earlier statute that Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty of Sacramento says let school superintendents decide whether people with concealed weapons permits could bring guns to school in cases of domestic violence for example.

“It really hadn’t taken off across California,” McCarty said. “There are 1,000 school districts. I think less than 10 were implementing this. But having cafeteria workers, teachers, principals roaming the campus with a firearm just didn’t make sense.”

Not only are students in California attending failed government schools, many districts are segregated—LAUSD 9% white students, Santa Ana 3% white students and San Fran 13% white students. San Diego had to fire 300 teachers and staff—to pay CalSTRS. Restorative Justice means druggies, bullies, and violent students are kept in the classroom. Now the Democrats have told teachers and staff, while in a government school they are not allowed to protect themselves or the students from violence.