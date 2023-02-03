By

Congrats to the San Diego Central Committee! They are starting the process of finding, training and vetting candidates for school board—NOW. This is aggressive leadership that creates victories.

School Reform Summit for Parents and Potential School Board Candidates

San Diego, CA – The Republican Party of San Diego County is pleased to announce for people to attend a School Reform Summit on February 11th, for parents and potential school board candidates. The summit will provide a platform for discussing the current state of local school districts and how parents can take a more active role in advocating for change. The summit will also cover the steps involved in running for school board.

The Republican Party of San Diego County recognizes the need for parents to be more involved in the education of their children and the importance of supporting conservative candidates in local elections. The School Reform Summit offers a unique opportunity for parents to learn more about their rights and how they can make a difference in their local schools.

We are looking for individuals who are interested in participating in a parents’ rights group or running for school board in San Diego County. If you know someone who fits this description, please encourage them to attend the School Reform Summit on February 11th and learn more about the opportunities available to them.

The Republican Party of San Diego County is committed to ensuring quality education for all children, free from extreme political agendas. Both the California Emerging Leaders program and the School Reform Summit are vital steps towards achieving this goal. We need your help in finding individuals for both programs, so please nominate someone for either role today.