By

Put April 24 on your calendar. That is the date that high school drop out and science illiterate has called for the next STRIKE AGAINST THE EARTH DAY. She wants kids to stay home from school. How illiterate is she? April 22 is “Earth Day” in the U.S. But that is a Wednesday. She wants kids not to go to school on April 24th—so they have a three day weekend. “Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday (February 14) that school strikes, now in their 78th week, would go on until those in power did what was required to “save our future”. Hundreds of people took part in a school strike march near the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Friday, the place where Thunberg started her school strike in August 2018 to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. She is a publicity hound, as she travels the world in private planes, commercial planes—still without classes in science—just the hate Freedom Train to travel on. Sad, at some time she will realize how little she knows and that folks are either using her or laughing at her. For me, I am crying for her wasted life of ignorance.

School strikes to continue until future saved, says Thunberg

.Reuters, 2/14/20

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday (February 14) that school strikes, now in their 78th week, would go on until those in power did what was required to “save our future”.

Hundreds of people took part in a school strike march near the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Friday, the place where Thunberg started her school strike in August 2018 to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis.

The two-kilometre march ended in Medborgarplatsen square where Thunberg addressed the protesters.

The demonstration was part of a nation-wide school strike for the climate, organised by the Fridays for Future movement.

According to Friday For Future’s estimates, millions of people have taken part in 95,000 strike events across the world since the movement started.

The next global school strike is planned to take place on April 24