Schools are Now Vaccinating Children without Their Parents’ Consent — Here is the Dirty Trick They are Using to Jab Kids

by Kyle Becker, Trendng Politics, 12/29/21

Schools in blue states are making it clear to parents that they will use every dirty trick at their disposal to vaccinate children — with or without explicit parental consent.

Dr. Aaron Kheriarty, who is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, shred the harrowing news on Twitter.

“LA Unified School District is vaccinating children without parental consent,” Kheriarty said. “They send your kid home with a form, and when the kid comes back to school—whether or not the form is signed—they consider the child’s presence at school ‘consent’.”

“This is a gross abuse and a violation of state law and basic principles of medical ethics, disproportionately impacting ethnic minorities,” he added. “School authorities who are pulling these stunts are now on notice. The public is aware.”

One example the doctor citized comes from the LAUSD. She says that her kid was vaccinated without her consent in exchange for pizza.

“Maribel Duarte says her 13-year-old son, a student at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South LA, brought home a vaccine card after having accepted the COVID-19 vaccine at school,” NBC 4 reported.he says he said yes when someone offered it in exchange for pizza,” the woman said.

“The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, ‘Please don’t say anything. I don’t want to get in trouble,’” the report continued.

“The LAUSD says student matters are confidential and wouldn’t comment specifically, but did say its ‘safe schools to safe steps incentive program’ is meant to ensure several steps are in place for vaccinated students to receive prizes,” the report added. “Duarte says she’s not against the vaccine. She’s vaccinated herself, but it’s different with her son.”

“He has problems with asthma and allergy problems,” she said.

The NBC report adds that Jennifer Kennedy, an attorney who is following closely the two cases against the LAUSD over the vaccine mandate, said the problem is that kids in California can’t consent to vaccination. Both are ultimately seeking an end to the mandate, it noted.

“The LAUSD does not have the power to add a vaccine to the California school schedule,” Kennedy said. “You couldn’t do it if you were a podunk school district and you can’t do it if you’re LAUSD, the second largest district in the nation. You don’t have that legal authority.”

The L.A. School District is not the only one in the nation where parents report such vaccinations behind their backs. A lawsuit argues that a similar case happened in Louisiana.

“On October 20, 2021, a mobile Ochsner vaccine unit was on the campus of East Jefferson High School,” the lawsuit states. “Unfortunately, several minors were vaccinated without the consent/authorization of their parents.”

“One of those students was the son of Jennifer Ravain, a Kenner, LA resident. Mrs. Ravain and her son are represented by G. Shelly Maturin, II of the Law Offices of G. Shelly Maturin, II, L.L.C in Lafayette, LA,” the suit continued.

“According to Mr. Maturin, ‘The egregious and reckless actions of Ochsner and East Jefferson High School went well beyond any legal or moral bounds and at a minimum, constitute a battery upon the minor child,’” it added. “Their actions should shock the conscience of all citizens of Louisiana, and every legal avenue will be pursued to make sure that justice is served.”

“Hopefully, this type of lawless behavior will stop immediately, and no other parents or children will have to go through this nightmare,” the lawsuit concluded. The school responded that it would take steps to make sure that parental consent was more closely followed.

It apparently it isn’t enough to abuse children by spreading a paranoia-like fear of invisible viruses all around them that statistically pose zero threat to them if they are healthy. They will force them to wear masks that CNN doctors call “facial decorations.” And as we have seen, they will even jab kids without explicit permission, using every dirty trick in the book. These educators should be ashamed of themselves. But since they seem to be incapable of shame, it’s our jobs as parents to watch them hawks and hold them legally accountable.