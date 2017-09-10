Schroeder: THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM (r)@

By

The Democrats are screaming about Russians, Nazi’s, Confederates, collusion, Wikileaks, statues and white privilege. While they are “resisting”, Republican are providing solutions to problems Americans are facing. While A Missouri State Senator calls for the assignation of Trump and a professor is calling for the rape of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Republicans are providing ideas and support to make American lives better and a return to Constitutional, not totalitarian government. “Is there a good option left that is fiscally responsible, requires personal responsibility, and is compassionate? Yes, it is Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s plan. The plan is simple. The plan would only cover people who purchased insurance before they became ill. Thus stressing personal responsibility. The plan would allow persons who have pre-existing conditions to buy a policy for the same amount as a person who does not have a pre-existing condition. That policy though would not cover the pre-existing conditions. The pre-existing conditions would be covered either by Medicaid or Medicare. This is compassionate because it allows all who want health insurance to get it at an affordable basis. It is fiscally responsible because we are already subsidizing uninsured pre-existing conditions because they are being treated in our emergency rooms and paid for by Medicaid (MediCal in California). The funding for the subsidy for pre-existing conditions should be reallocated from Medicaid to Medicare, so that Medicare’s actuarial soundness is not further damaged. So there it is, pass Rohrabacher Care!” My long time good friend, Dana Rohrabacher has provided an answer—while Democrats demand the destruction of health care in the United States and the bankruptcy of families to keep themselves healthy.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Simple Solution to Obamacare – Adopt the Rohrabacher Plan

Michael J. Schroeder, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/11/17



Dealing with the topic of insurance is always complicated. Setting rates for coverage is dependent on many assumptions about mortality, loss rates, investment returns, actuarial trends and more.

When insurance is combined with ideology, making accurate prognostications about ultimate outcomes on insurance programs becomes even more difficult. For example, if the rate charged an insured is based on assuming a 6% investment return and then the insurer/governmental agency decides to divest from/avoid investments deemed to be otherwise lucrative but politically incorrect, then investment returns go down and the rates charged to the insureds must go up.

This brings us to Obamacare. Insurance professionals predicted from the start that it simply would not work for reasons that have nothing to do with ideology. It is simply a matter of running the math after looking at the rules and the assumptions. Two rules stood out. First, everyone had to be taken at the same rates irrespective of whatever pre-existing conditions they may have. This meant rates had to go up for people who did not have a pre-existing condition to subsidize those who did have a pre-existing condition. Second, people were allowed under the rules to wait until they needed health insurance to buy it. This required all of those who were paying premiums (both with and without pre-existing conditions) to subsidize those who paid no premiums until they were ready to file a claim.

The important assumption that Obama and the Democrats pushed to make Obamacare appear to be financially sound was that perfectly healthy millennials would buy and pay for insurance that was over-priced in order to subsidize the rest of us. This was the intellectually dishonest core of Obamacare. The millennials are the most educated consumer savvy generation in U.S. history. There simply is and was no reason to believe they would let themselves be taken advantage of in this way.

What was the result predicted by the insurance industry? That Obamacare would eventually fail of its own weight from repeated double digit rate increases in order to keep it solvent. This is exactly what occurred. The millennials did not step up to subsidize the rest of us. Many uninsured did not buy insurance until they needed it for a specific condition. Those with pre-existing conditions were subsidized by those that did not. This has driven double digit rate increases for the last three years. Many insured by Obamacare have dropped out due to rate increases. It has also caused many health insurers to leave the Obamacare health insurance market entirely. Ultimately, some areas of our country are down to one or no health insurance carrier who will write Obamacare policies.

In short, Obamacare is collapsing. Trump has said all along that the biggest political issue with Obamacare is that it created the largest social welfare program in U.S. history. If you repeal and replace Obamacare in a single bill, whatever you do not give back in that bill is insurance coverage you stand accused of taking away from the American people.

What Trump belatedly figured out is that what should have been the goal from the start was a clean repeal bill. Then any replacement that came after would have been bi-partisan as to what tax funded goodies were going to be given out. But that ship has sailed.

Is there a good option left that is fiscally responsible, requires personal responsibility, and is compassionate? Yes, it is Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s plan. The plan is simple. The plan would only cover people who purchased insurance before they became ill. Thus stressing personal responsibility. The plan would allow persons who have pre-existing conditions to buy a policy for the same amount as a person who does not have a pre-existing condition. That policy though would not cover the pre-existing conditions. The pre-existing conditions would be covered either by Medicaid or Medicare. This is compassionate because it allows all who want health insurance to get it at an affordable basis. It is fiscally responsible because we are already subsidizing uninsured pre-existing conditions because they are being treated in our emergency rooms and paid for by Medicaid (MediCal in California). The funding for the subsidy for pre-existing conditions should be reallocated from Medicaid to Medicare, so that Medicare’s actuarial soundness is not further damaged.

So there it is, pass Rohrabacher Care!

The Elephant in the Room is Michael Schroeder, who is the Chairman of a malpractice insurance company and a former Chairman of the California Republican Party.