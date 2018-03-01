By

Racism is alive and well in the United States Senate. The Democrat Party, which gave us the Ku Klux Klan has now changed it values—it no longer hates black people—it hates white people. Hate is the common denominator for Democrats. In the case of Chuck Schumer, he hates himself for being white. He believes there are too many white judges in the nation. Well, if he was honest, New York has two white Senators—he should resign and demand that Gov. Cuomo appoint, based on a racist attitude a black person to the Senate—maybe Luis Farrakhan or the racist of the century, Al Sharpton? “The Democrat from New York said on the Senate floor that he could not vote to approve Marvin Quattlebaum for a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina because he is a white man replacing two black Obama nominees. “The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary,” Schumer complained. “Quattlebaum replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African American.” To Schumer, what disqualifies Quattlebaum as a judge? His race, he is white. That is racist. Will Chuckie apologize for his racism?

Schumer Will Vote ‘No’ On Judicial Nominee Because He Is White

Amber Athey, Daily Caller, 2/28/18



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attacked one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees on Wednesday because the nominee is not a racial minority.

WATCH:

The Democrat from New York said on the Senate floor that he could not vote to approve Marvin Quattlebaum for a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina because he is a white man replacing two black Obama nominees.

“The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary,” Schumer complained. “Quattlebaum replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African American.”

“As of February 14th, 83 percent of the President Trump’s confirmed nominees were male, 92 percent were white. That represents the lowest share of non-white candidates in three decades,” he continued. “It’s long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents. Having a diversity of views and experiences on the federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice.”

“I’ll be voting no on the Quattlebaum nomination,” Schumer concluded.