Schwartz: The Truth About the California Democrats

The Truth About the California Democrats

By S. Auden Schwartz, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/27/17

I am a lifelong Californian; while not a native, I am often taken for one. I have lived in Spain, the Balkans, and Washington, DC. But I am always drawn back to my homeland, California.

I am 69 and have worked as a journalist since my early teenage years. I began in a curious place, as a youthful American Communist. I cannot deny how much I learned as a Communist: organizing and propaganda are fungible skills. It was serious business: acolytes of Alinsky need not apply. But I was never at ease with their manifest treason to America, their promotion of espionage and terrorism, and their deceptions. I broke with them forever and affirmed public support for President Ronald Reagan, a “recovering Hollywood liberal,” in the fateful year 1984.

In 1998 I published a book on California history, From West to East: California and the Making of the American Mind. It was intended to include all of the history left out of the state textbooks, especially that involving the sordid dealings of the local left, which I witnessed. The book was well-received.

In the Los Angeles Times, the late state historian Kevin Starr wrote “Brilliantly, Schwartz anchors this American story in the utopian ambitions of the Native American, Spanish and Mexican past. For Schwartz (and this will become increasingly true of all histories of California to be written in the 21st century) has discovered that one cannot begin to decode American California without reference to its pre-1846 conquest cultures. His understanding of the vision of the good life encoded in Native American cultures–blending, as they do, sensuous physicality and spiritualism, hence establishing the DNA code of California psychology–constitutes one of the strongest parts of this book.

“His discussion of the Spanish colonial era is likewise impressive. Never, even from the most accomplished of academic historians, have I read a more compelling account of how a largely Catalan utopianism pervaded the Spanish thrust northward into Alta California after 1769. A self-schooled expert in Catalan and Majorcan culture, personally connected to the leading scholars in this field, Schwartz makes a genuine contribution to the understanding of California in anchoring the commonwealth upon a foundation of Catalan utopian dreams, themselves building upon the utopian dreams of Native American California.

“The center of “From East to West,” Parts 2 and 3 of this six-part book, consists of a hurried, occasionally insightful history of radicalism and class conflict in California from the American frontier period into the Great Depression. Like Louis in Casablanca, Schwartz rounds up the usual suspects–economist Henry George, the Big Four of railroad fame, anti-Chinese agitator Denis Kearney, Indian rights activist and novelist Helen Hunt Jackson, historian and philosopher Josiah Royce, writers Jack London and Frank Norris, and reform editor Fremont Older, together with such lesser-known figures from the story of unionism in this era as maritime activist Sigismund Danielewicz and conspirator Burnette Haskell–and does a competent, if rushed, history of how California in the 19th century became, in more ways than one, the Left Coast of the nation.

“But it is in Part 4 of his book, “Red Years,” that Schwartz really gets down to business. If there is a thesis to “From East to West” (and one must extract this thesis on one’s own), it is this: Beginning in the 1930s and rising to incandescence through the 1940s and into the mid-1950s, the indigenous left tradition of California, which was in so many ways the prime expression of the state’s intrinsic utopianism, became increasingly controlled by pro-Stalinist communists.”

There it was, out in cold type. My book describes how between the 1930s and 1950s, a local protest movement, End Poverty in California (EPIC), was used by the Moscow-directed Communists to gain hegemony over the Democratic Party. EPIC was socialistic but had more in common with today’s Tea Party than with the ideological left even then. The story involves conspiracies, but it is not conspiratorialist.

The center of this political “enterprise” today rests in the office of House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi. She represents an alliance of ‘30s Old Left and ‘60s New Left folk who were once devoted Russian acolytes, and who now view with glee the predicament of the GOP over its Russian entanglements. The party of Reagan might today appear worse than the party of Detroit Demo-gogue John Conyers, a notorious Soviet shill.

The absurdities of the current investigation must not lead us to ignore history. Soviet spy Alger Hiss, and the vile ring he led, which infiltrated the highest levels of the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, were not Republicans. What, must we ask at this point, would Reagan and Nixon think today? What would J. Edgar Hoover do? Or Joe McCarthy? I predict that once the dust of the Russia scandals has settled, “McCarthyism” will be seen in a different light.

But here we are talking about Democrats, not recent Republican figures. Dianne Feinstein is a solid Russophobe today, but her ex-husband Jack Berman was a pro-Communist fellow-traveller who admitted it freely. John Burton, former state party chair, spread gross lies against me and a few others who rejected conformity to political correctness in San Francisco 30 years ago. Democrat Congresswoman Barbara Lee, the only House member to vote against the Iraq War Resolution. engaged in espionage for Cuba.

This entire scam was based on misuse of the membership dues of the West Coast longshore union. With control over the Pacific docks handed to Communists by New Deal “labor certifiers,” millions of dollars were and remain available to buy political influence. This cash is the Pelosi machine’s ultimate bank.

Even Leon Trotsky, the dissident Communist whose 1940 assassination was coordinated by the Russians from California, condemned FDR labor politics. He argued that unions were better off when they had to fight for their demands, and that government certification fostered a kind of “concentration camp for labor.” In one of his last fiery declamations he said, “In the United States the Department of Labor with its leftist bureaucracy has as its task the subordination of the trade union movement to the democratic state and it must be said that this task has up to now been solved with some success… Democratic unions in the old sense of the term, bodies where in the framework of one and the same mass organization different tendencies struggled more or less freely, can no longer exist.”

The political environment of “Soviet Northern California” has yet to see the wall of lies protecting it come down. Exotic and toxic notions have flourished; an obvious example is the establishment of “sanctuary cities.” Now presented as a measure protecting common, undocumented immigrants, it was originally designed to assure political asylum and welfare money for refugees from the vicious Stalinist militias in the El Salvador civil war.

In another fillip, California has adopted a crank proposal for “weighted voting,” which requires complex elucidation but means that frequently enough, elections will be held between two candidates of the same party on the pretext they were the lead accumulators of votes. Thus California has become a one-party Democrat state.

I believe one must view the long career of Soviet agents in “transforming” Northern California in the context of their belief that they embodied a morality far above that of ordinary humans. Once in power over the unions, California Communists had an intoxicated run for 80 years, since 1937. Within their own ranks, they fostered evil beyond their treason to the America in which many of them were born and all were sheltered. In 2006, Bettina Aptheker, Communist firebrand who led the 60s student movement that changed UC Berkeley forever, revealed that her father, Herbert Aptheker, crony of Bill Cosby, had molested her from childhood on. This vice was well-established in the Communist milieu.

California’s Pelosi gang led the national Democrat party in abandoning labor voters for Silicon Valley plutocrats. That, too, was a Communist stratagem: they always, from the commencement of the Stalin era, aimed to manipulate foreign elites. From the late 30s on Moscow made clear its view American Communists were their most useful of all assets.

That is my argument based on public records. Everything said here easily confirmed.

Auden Schwartz received five awards for deadline, spot news, feature, and general reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle, where he was employed 10 years. Until 1999 he was Secretary of the Northern California Media Workers’ Guild, AFL-CIO, and a delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council. In 1996, he was appointed to the five-member San Francisco City and County Ballot Simplification Committee.