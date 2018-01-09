Schwarzenegger—Tax Increaser—Joins Forces With Chad Mayes—Tax Increaser

By

Former Guv Schwarzenegger have a lot in common. Both had girlfriends while married. Both believe in big government. Arnold started the effort for the $200 billion High Speed Rail and Mayes VOTED to finance it by passing a 72 cent a gallon gas tax increase. Arnold refused to help the GOP as Guv, Mayes helped kill the career of five other Republicans by getting them to join the Democrat Party to raise billions a year in new taxes. Both have been working hard to make Republican in California a third party in California—sometime this year, the GOP will be behind the Democrats AND Decline to State in registration. They are winning and Republicans are losing, importantly the people of California are the losers thanks to Chad and Arnold. Arnold endorsed Hillary for President and Mayes denounced Trump as the Republican nominee—as did his girl friend. So it is not a surprise these two Democrat Lite Republicans would join forces. “Mayes office officially announced plans to form “New Way California,” an organization designed to promote what his office considers “true Republican values,” at a press call on Tuesday. Mayes claimed several Republican representatives and legislators within its ranks, including ‘Governator’ Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Mayes and Schwarzenegger have publicly exchanged pleasantries on Twitter in the past, causing many hard-line Republicans to express their adamant discontent. On Twitter, the two were repeatedly accused of being ‘RINOs’ – Republicans In Name Only. Yes, you understand it. From inside the California GOP Arnold and Chad have decided to divide the public, with Prop. 14, to assure NO Republican gets on the ballot for November elections.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and California Assemblyman to form coalition of moderate Republicans

Alena Maschke, The Desert Sun, 1/9/18

During his time as minority leader in the California state Assembly, Chad Mayes worked to reshape the image of the Republican party within the state and beyond, away from some of the current administration’s hard-line views on topics such as immigration and climate change.

In August of 2017, his support for the cap-n-trade program was the final straw for many Republicans in Sacramento, costing him his role as minority leader in the state Assembly. But Mayes is not ready to back down just yet.

Mayes office officially announced plans to form “New Way California,” an organization designed to promote what his office considers “true Republican values,” at a press call on Tuesday. Mayes claimed several Republican representatives and legislators within its ranks, including ‘Governator’ Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mayes and Schwarzenegger have publicly exchanged pleasantries on Twitter in the past, causing many hard-line Republicans to express their adamant discontent. On Twitter, the two were repeatedly accused of being ‘RINOs’ – Republicans In Name Only.

The two California Republicans share similar views on the state of the Republican party, a topic Schwarzenegger has been especially vocal about.

In a 2007 speech at the California Republican Convention, Schwarzenegger expressed concerns about the future of his party within the state. “In movie terms, we would say: We’re dying at the box office,” Schwarzenegger said in his speech.

In September of 2017, Schwarzenegger shared a video of this speech on his YouTube account, using the description to praise Mayes. “Exactly 10 years ago, I gave this speech to the California Republican Party,” the video description reads. “I’m proud that Republican leaders like Assemblyman Chad Mayes and some of his colleagues are moving in the right direction, and they give me hope today.”

Since the end of his term as governor in 2011, Schwarzenegger remained active in the political sphere by speaking up against political practices he disagreed with, such as gerrymandering. “Arnold never left politics,” said Daniel Ketchell, Schwarzenegger’s chief of staff.

“The concerns, he’s had since that speech in 2007, and I think in many ways it’s gotten worse,” Ketchell said.

After the vote on cap-and-trade in 2017, Schwarzenegger felt reassured of Mayes commitment to reform the Republican party in California which spurred their collaboration on New Way California,” Ketchell said.

“He’s seen Chad and other California Republicans as a chance to change the course of the party and show that it can work for all Californians,” Ketchell described Schwarzenegger’s objective.

In the context of an administration that has pushed more radical positions on issues such as immigration and climate change, Schwarzenegger will now be stepping up his political activism once more.

“Arnold is very excited for New Way,” Ketchell said.

Tuesday’s press conference with Mayes and Republican Assemblymember Rocky Chavez from San Diego was thin on details. Mayes office was unable to publicly confirm any additional members of the new coalition and remained general when it came to its objectives.

“There’s so many people in California who feel like they have no place to go,” Mayes said to reporters. “The old way isn’t working and it’s time for a new way.” What exactly that new way will look like on a policy level remained unclear.

Mayes described himself as a “conservative Republican” who is in favor of low taxes and less government regulation, a stance that seems at odds with the focus on environmental protection and investments in education both Mayes and Chavez described as key issues the new coalition is hoping to promote.

It is exactly these stances that have cost both Chavez and Mayes a lot of support within the Republican party, but still, the two politicians believe that there is room for compromise and debate.

“We’re not going to grow as a party if we expect people to agree with us 100 per cent of the time,” said Mayes.