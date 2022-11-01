Scott Baugh In Toss Up with Radical Katie Porter

By

This is proof that money in the bank does not guarantee a victory for an incumbent. In Orange County, the California version of AOC started her re-election with $13 million in the bank. As an incumbent with lots of money, Katie Porter should have an easy ride to November 8. She is running a massive number of smear ads against Scott Baugh, plus ads saying she loves to kill babies at any time, while Baugh wants to save their lives. “Incumbent Democrat Rep. Katie Porter is in trouble in her Orange County, California, district as the Cook Political Report has moved her race against Republican challenger Scott Baugh to a “toss-up” in its latest ratings. You can almost feel the red wave coming. In districts like this, the GOP has finally found the definitive issues between themselves and the Democrats—inflation and crime. Looking forward to watching Scott Baugh being sworn in as a member of Congress.

Democrat Katie Porter, Elizabeth Warren Protégée, In Trouble in Orange County

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 11/1/22

Porter, 48, won her district in the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats took nearly all of the seven congressional seats that Republicans held in districts that had voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Four seats in Orange County, traditionally a Republican area, flipped blue.

Two of those seats flipped back to Republicans in 2020. And now, another member of the Class of 2018 is in trouble:

Porter is an academic and a protégée of left-wing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). She faces Baugh, a former California State Assemblyman who also led the Republican caucus in the Assembly in the late 1990s.

In 2018, Porter’s win, along with those of other Democrats, was seen as a sign that Orange County had shifted permanently to the left, thanks to demographic and cultural changes. But that conclusion may have been premature, especially as Latino voters — a large bloc in the county — are moving toward the Republican Party.

Although Porter’s struggles could partly be a result of the redrawing of congressional districts, the fact that her race is now considered a close one is a sign of a coming “red wave” that could sweep Republicans back into power in one, or both, houses of Congress — and could see the GOP picking up seats in areas previously thought to be safe for Democrats.