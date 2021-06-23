By

Did you know that SDG&E is promoting systemic racism? Yup, they are spending $250,000 on anti-racism education in San Diego—but based on the theory that white people via DNA are racist. “Over the past year, teachers across the San Diego County region and the nation have had many teaching moments related to racial and social justice. To support educators’ ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their classrooms and at their schools, San Diego Gas & Electric has established a new grant program with $250,000 in shareholder funding. Teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, will have donations to their projects matched with $2 for every $1 that they raise. receive two dollars in matching funds for every dollar they raise. They are using shareholder money to promote diversity (hiring discrimination against white people), equity (not allowed to arrest people of color) and inclusion in the classroom (discrimination in hiring of teachers. Another American corporation going full KKK.

SDG&E Offers Matching Funds to Teachers for Anti-Racism Education at Local Schools

by Debbie L. Sklar, Times of San Diego, 6/22/21

Over the past year, teachers across the San Diego County region and the nation have had many teaching moments related to racial and social justice. To support educators’ ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their classrooms and at their schools, San Diego Gas & Electric has established a new grant program with $250,000 in shareholder funding.

Teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, will have donations to their projects matched with $2 for every $1 that they raise. receive two dollars in matching funds for every dollar they raise.

While SDG&E has provided matching funds to teachers via the DonorsChoose platform for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects for the past three years, the anti-racism initiative is the first of its kind for the company and for the region. This initiative is in addition to SDG&E’s DonorsChoose STEM matching fund program, which will launch this summer.

The SDG&E anti-racism initiative will provide matching funds for teachers’ classroom projects focused on addressing implicit bias and racism and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“Our students want and need to talk about their experiences and feelings, and educators are integral to creating safe spaces where every child feels welcome,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools. “This program will help continue the work in our school systems of ensuring high expectations for every student while also showing respect and honor for unique cultures.”

How it Works

Teachers with anti-racism learning projects of $1,000 or less at public schools within SDG&E’s service territory in San Diego and Southern Orange Counties are eligible to receive matching funds through DonorsChoose.

To apply, teachers can visit this website to submit their projects. The anti-racism match campaign will run from today until funds are exhausted.