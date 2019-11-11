By

Great news for electric car fans. Bad news for gas stations and the future of the car. Once all cars are electric, how do you guarantee government will allow you to buy the needed electricity, keep the costs reasonable or not ration the use of electricity in order to limit your use of a car? “Under two California electric-vehicle charging initiatives, San Diego Gas & Electric will equip local schools, parks, and beaches with 340 new chargers. It’s the latest effort by SDG&E to expand EV charging to make it easier for people to switch to zero-emission transportation. The company has already installed approximately 3,000 chargers at apartments, condominium complexes, and workplaces “We are committed to making electric vehicle charging widely available and accessible to all of our customers, so they can charge anytime, anywhere—whether they are at work, home, their child’s school or enjoying a day at the park or beach,” said Estela de Llanos, SDG&E’s chief environmental officer. Read that carefully—SDG&E is going into the refueling business—in competition with gas stations. In San Diego, shortly, the Socialist Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, will be taking over the company—socializing it, and having government control your freedom of movement. Just a matter of time.

SDG&E Planning 340 New EV Chargers at Schools, Parks and Beaches

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 11/8/19

The initiatives were approved Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission. They include chargers at 22 beaches and parks, and 30 schools and colleges.

“This initiative will not only make charging more accessible, but it will also benefit the health of our students,” said Cindy Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District. “We recognize the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it starts with transportation.”

Two types of chargers will be installed: Level 2 (208-240 volt) chargers, which can provide up to 10-20 miles of range per hour of charging, and DC fast chargers (480 volt), which can provide about 20-30 miles for every 15 minutes of charging.

California has set a goal of 5 million EVs on the road by 2030. SDG&E’s proportion of that target is 500,000.