SDG&E to Kill Off Large Gas Stations for Trucks

Drive along the 5 Freeway from L.A. to Sacramento or the Bay Area. Periodically you will find the PILOT gas stations, that also provide diesel for trucks—big gas stations. San Diego Gas and Electric is starting the process of ending these gas stations for trucks. They will no longer be needed. “The utility plans six projects that together will add charging stations at the Port of San Diego, San Diego International Airport, delivery fleet hubs and shuttle hubs to support semi-trucks, forklifts and other industrial equipment. Charging stations will also be built at four park & tide lots at the airport. “We are aggressively moving forward to help achieve the governor’s bold vision to have 1.5 million zero emission vehicles on our roads by 2025 to reduce pollution and stimulate the economy,” said SDG&E Chief Operating Officer Caroline Winn. “Every car, every truck, every forklift that we can help electrify will move us closer to fulfilling that ambitious clean transportation goal that benefits us all,” she said at a news conference at the Port of San Diego.” Also note they are going into competition with Shell, ARCO, Chevron and the rest of the gas stations in the area. We do not need government to finance these energy stations—like the hydrogen stations set up by the State, using tax dollars, at the cost of one million a pump—not a typo. The private sector created Apple, Facebook, AIRBNB, Uber and other disruptors—mostly in spite of government regulations and corruption in support of crony capitalists using government to stop competition. The world continues to change—enjoy it.

SDG&E Investing in Charging Network for Electric Trucks

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 1/19/18

San Diego Gas & Electric is taking electric-powered transportation to a new level with the announcement Friday of a local charging network for trucks and industrial vehicles.

The utility plans six projects that together will add charging stations at the Port of San Diego, San Diego International Airport, delivery fleet hubs and shuttle hubs to support semi-trucks, forklifts and other industrial equipment. Charging stations will also be built at four park & tide lots at the airport.

“We are aggressively moving forward to help achieve the governor’s bold vision to have 1.5 million zero emission vehicles on our roads by 2025 to reduce pollution and stimulate the economy,” said SDG&E Chief Operating Officer Caroline Winn.

“Every car, every truck, every forklift that we can help electrify will move us closer to fulfilling that ambitious clean transportation goal that benefits us all,” she said at a news conference at the Port of San Diego.

Partnering with SDG&E in the six projects are the port, port tenants such as Dole, the San Diego International Airport, and TransPower, an Escondido-based company that has supplied electric trucks to port tenants.

The six charging projects were approved last week by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SDG&E leads California utilities in clean energy, with 43 percent of power coming from renewable sources and no use of coal as a fuel.