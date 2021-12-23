By

Racism is alive and well in San Diego. It is looking more like the headquarters of the KKK/BLM than a safe place for decent people. SANDAG, which wants to spend $160 BILLION on infrastructure and roads REFUSED to include the Black Contractors Association as a partner. Now you have a SDSU professor who thinks belief in responsibility, the Rule of law and a safe community smells. San Diego has a group, government agency or school to hate everybody. “A dean at San Diego State University has called out the “Right’s agenda” on Twitter, accusing conservatives of supporting racism and standing against equality. SDSU’s dean of the College of Arts and Letters, Professor Monica Casper, tweeted Dec. 1: “Just so we’re clear on the Right’s agenda: racism good, abortion bad, money good, women bad, capitalism good, sustainability bad, stupidity good, science bad, power good, equality bad, white people good, nonwhite people bad. Stench, indeed.” On Twitter, she also criticized the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal: “No mercy, no justice – white supremacy wins again.” They do not even believe in the Justice system trying a defendant—they prefer to hang them, then ask questions. San Diego is one of the sickest places in the U.S.

SDSU dean publicly criticizes ‘stench’ of conservative agenda

Alex McKenna. The College Fix, 12/21/21

A dean at San Diego State University has called out the “Right’s agenda” on Twitter, accusing conservatives of supporting racism and standing against equality.

SDSU’s dean of the College of Arts and Letters, Professor Monica Casper, tweeted Dec. 1: “Just so we’re clear on the Right’s agenda: racism good, abortion bad, money good, women bad, capitalism good, sustainability bad, stupidity good, science bad, power good, equality bad, white people good, nonwhite people bad. Stench, indeed.”

On Twitter, she also criticized the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal: “No mercy, no justice – white supremacy wins again.”

And earlier this month, she reacted to the opening Supreme Court arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson by tweeting: “Two sexual predators, a white lady, and some racists walk into a courtroom.” The case is considering a Mississippi ban on abortions at 15 weeks; it could be used to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Casper did not respond to requests from The College Fix seeking comment.

She is a sociologist with a focus on feminism, environmental studies, and infant mortality among other topics, her faculty bio states.

One of her specialties includes combating infant mortality in black communities.

Her forthcoming book, “Babylost: Racism, Survival, and the Quiet Politics of Infant Mortality, from A to Z,” highlights the tragedy of black infant mortality in the first year of life, according to her publisher.

“It is simultaneously a sociological study of infant death, an archive of loss and grief, and a clarion call for social change,” said Rutgers University Press.

Asked about the tweets, San Diego State University College Republicans expressed disappointment in a written statement to The College Fix, calling them “hateful comments.”

Dylan Martin, a spokesperson for the California College Republicans, said the tweets represent a trend.

“Dean Monica Casper’s statements reflect the cancerous leftist ideology that has infected not just the average professor, but the upper leadership of our public universities,” Martin told The College Fix in an email.

Martin added the tweet against the right’s agenda is faculty incorrect on numerous fronts.

“This dishonest narrative harms students,” Marin said. “This isn’t isolated to Casper at SDSU, either; this way of thinking and this narrative is being driven by professors across the country every day.”