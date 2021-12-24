By

Here is another example of government making more victims via policy. “A search for a felony no-bail warrant suspect in Santa Clarita led to an arrest of a man with an alleged cache of weapons of drugs. Deputy Natalie Arriaga confirmed that the arrest was made last week by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team on an active warrant suspect search. “Thorough investigation led them to the suspect residing at a motel in Sylmar,” said Arriaga. “The suspect, who is already on felony probation, was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, multiple loaded firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, a rifle, a large amount of ammunition and contraband commonly used for sales of narcotics.” How many new victims are needed before government keeps criminals in jail?

Search for felony no bail suspect leads to arrest, cache of weapons

Caleb Lunetta, Santa Clarita Valley Signal, 12/22/21

A search for a felony no-bail warrant suspect in Santa Clarita led to an arrest of a man with an alleged cache of weapons of drugs.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga confirmed that the arrest was made last week by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team on an active warrant suspect search.

“Thorough investigation led them to the suspect residing at a motel in Sylmar,” said Arriaga. “The suspect, who is already on felony probation, was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, multiple loaded firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, a rifle, a large amount of ammunition and contraband commonly used for sales of narcotics.”

The man, 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm, possession of narcotics for sale and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

He was held in lieu of $465,000 bail. He was assigned permanent housing at North County Correctional Facility, at Pitchess Detention Center, on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.